Android Central 322: The electric condom

This week, Daniel, Flo and Jerry talk about the biggest upcoming launches of the year: the Samsung Galaxy S8, the LG G6. Can LG get a leg up in 2017 by releasing its phone a month before Samsung?
And we now know that Google I/O will be returning to Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheater, but did you know that was where the Grateful Dead got its start?
Oh, and Jerry tells a story about an electric condom that you just can't miss. Trust us.
Image credit: hot-dog.org
