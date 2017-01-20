Audio-only stream below
We're back with the best Android podcast on the planet!
This week, Jerry, Russell and Daniel catch up on everything that happened after CES 2017 (plus a bit that happened during CES), including the HTC U Ultra and U Play announcements, the Huawei Mate 9, Daydream, and the NVIDIA Shield update!
Plus, Nintendo! How does the Switch fit into a mobile-first gaming world? And does Nintendo's next Android game, Fire Emblem Heroes, hold the same influence as Super Mario Run?
Android Central 321: U, Mi and Huawei
