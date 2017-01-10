 Android Central 320: CES 2017 Retrospective with Windows Central | Android Central

Android Central 320: CES 2017 Retrospective with Windows Central

Podcast
By Daniel Bader | Jan 10 2017 | 9:15 pm  | 3 Comments

Audio-only stream below

Join us as we look back on one the most interesting CES in years!

Trade show podcasts are the best podcasts, particularly when it’s a show like CES and we get together people from across Mobile Nations. Andrew Martonik, Russell Holly and Derek Kessler lead you through this super-long episode with the help of Phil Nickinson and Michael Fisher.

We cover the news from just about every corner of CES, and have a few laughs along the way!

Want to get in touch?

Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.

  • E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.

Reader comments

Andrew Martonik

Hey everyone! Apologies in advance if you notice any cuts/drops in the podcast file. It's not you, it's us. We apparently had some recording issues at the time, and did our best to clean it up. We hope you enjoy it anyway!

chonghak

"Spoiled like a man should be" ad is offensive with explicit pictures. It's posted this morning. I expect better of the reputable publication like AC.

Andrew Martonik

If you ever see a bad ad on AC, feel free to send me an email and I'll do my best to look into it. Unfortunately we don't have full control over ad placements (or the ad content itself) on the site, but if something is off-base we can try to have it removed.