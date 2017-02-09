AC Podcast 324: Android Wear Strikes Back!

This week, Andrew, Russell and Daniel talk about the biggest announcement of the week — of the month! — Android Wear 2.0 and the new LG Watch Sport and Watch Style.

Android Wear 2.0 is a pretty massive update for the nascent wearable platform, but is it good enough to convince people to take the smartwatch plunge? And why is the LG Watch Style so lacking in actual features? And have you seen my keys?