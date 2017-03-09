If you've got media on Dropbox, Google Drive, or Microsoft OneDrive, you can now easily access it all with Plex Cloud.

Have you ever used Plex? The ridiculously easy to set up a localized media server that turns your living room television into a veritable entertainment hub? The company has announced it's officially making Plex Cloud available to Plex Pass users.

Plex Cloud was previously an invite-only beta, but after four months of development, the service now lets everyone connect to any existing cloud storage services, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. You can sync these up with your Plex Pass to create an always-on Plex Media Server that runs on the cloud, instead of relying on a dedicated computer or network-attached storage of some sort.

Not sure what Plex is, but think you'd like to find out? Here's a quick primer on what differentiates the service from Kodi, the other feature-rich media suite.

