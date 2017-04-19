PlayStation 4 Slim now offers a 1TB hard drive at the same $299 price point.

Back when the PlayStation 4 Slim made its debut in September, it came with a 500GB hard drive. Sony is now upgrading the storage to 1TB while retaining the $299 price point.

Aside from the increased storage, there isn't a whole lot new. You still get a Jet Black DualShock 4 controller, an HDMI cable, wired headset, power cable, and a USB charging cable in the box. The console will go up for sale starting tomorrow, April 20, at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

While more storage is always welcome, the hard drive on the PS4 is easily replaceable, so if you're looking to extend the storage on your console beyond 1TB, a better move would be to pick up a 500GB PS4 Slim for $254 and swap out the internal storage. If you're interested in 4K gaming, then you should take a look at the PS4 Pro.

