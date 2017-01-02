You can now buy digital content on the Play Store with your carrier account.

In a bid to make it easier for customers to purchase digital content in India on the Play Store, Google has rolled out carrier billing to Airtel and Vodafone customers in the country. The company tested the waters with Idea last year, and now Airtel and Vodafone subscribers can buy apps, games, movies, and ebooks on the Play Store and bill it to their prepaid or postpaid accounts.

Paying through carrier billing is very straightforward. Select an app or game you want to purchase, choose payment methods, and tap the carrier option. If your number is set up for mobile payments, you will be able to buy content and charge it to your monthly bill if you're a postpaid user, or use the talktime balance if you're on a prepaid account.