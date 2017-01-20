The Pixel is off to a good, if not great, start.
Google's Pixels made up 12.3% of activations at Verizon stores during the holiday quarter, a number that should make both companies very happy in the quest to unseat the dominance of Samsung and Apple.
According to data captured by several research firms and compiled by Bloomberg, Google reportedly sold 552,000 Pixels in the fourth quarter, which was higher than the company anticipated, and has made it difficult to replenish stock both online at at carriers.
Google reportedly sold 552,000 Pixels in the fourth quarter, which was higher than the company anticipated.
Most Americans still buy their phones through carriers, despite the availability of low- or no-interest financing options from the manufacturers themselves; it is an entrenched practice after years of purchasing devices through subsidies and contracts.
Of course, selling fewer than a million Pixels isn't a triumph when compared directly to the aforementioned juggernauts of the Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7 series, both of which reportedly sold millions of units during the same fourth quarter period, but for a new brand with very little retail presence, there is much for Google to celebrate.
The mindshare was directly related to the ubiquity of ads shown throughout North America, from billboards to television spots to subway takeovers. And while back in November, some analysts predicted sales three times their actual amounts — three million as opposed to the approximately one million altogether — demand is still higher than availability, and will continue to be for some time.
Google reportedly spent more than twice its average TV budget — over $100 million — to promote the Pixel, with Verizon following with more than $50 million to grow awareness of the new brand for its stores.
Given that the Pixel is a high-end phone with the same starting $649 price tag of the Galaxy S7, it's clear that Google is on to something, and will continue to reap the benefits of an ad campaign well run — even as it struggles to fill demand on the supply side.
The Pixel is selling out because Google finally got its ads right
"The Pixel is selling out because Google finally got its ads right"... eh,
I think it's selling out b/c they don't have enough handsets. They "Nintendo-ed" their launch. Nintendo constantly sells out of pre-orders and such for their devices, and still can't keep up with demand for the first year of a product release...by year two, they manufacture enough, but the audience is gone.
The difference if Nintendo has done that for decades. This is Google's first phone. Any introductory product has to strike the balance between unknown demand and possible success or failure
No, this is exactly what a preorder period is for. Both Nintendo and Google should do these. I'm unaware of any better way to gauge interest in new products than preorder.
Take the Tesla Model 3, for example. They gave people the opportunity to reserve a ~ $35k USD vehicle for $1000 down preorder. They got over 400k of these! They even built a new gigafactory to produce them. That's how you do it!
The hardware techology products Google and Nintendo make are cheap and uncomplicated to manufacture by comparison. Get it together, you two. No more lame excuses.
"Most Americans still buy their phones through carriers, despite the availability...; it is an entrenched practice..."
Maybe "Most Americans" just look at the overall cost of buying from carriers and buying from manufacturers (like myself) and find its still cheaper overall.
It's not
Math is hard.
All BS adds. Most dissapointing purchase I have ever made.
You don't like it?
They made an Apple ad and spammed everyone with it. Yep, they did it right.
Also, I'm not a fan of the Pixel.
Yeah, me thinks Google is using the same strategy that sneaker companies employ. Build hype with limited supply.
They sure did "sell out".
Nice phone, my brother got one yesterday. Only had the 32GB (non-XL) in stock.
Yet there hasn't been a single 128GB XL version in stock in it's store since November 30, according to nowinstock. Even the 256GB jet black iPhone 7 Plus was available to the masses two months after its release. Here we are, three months since the release of the Pixels and not one 128GB XL has been in stock on Verizon's site or Google's site.
It's reprehensible, irresponsible, and by the time it's available for purchase (March for the 128GB XL, according to Verizon's site), the S8 will be out and nobody will care about the Pixels anymore.
Exactly!!^^
That site is wrong. I saw it available just the other day :).
I feel like 552,000 Pixels in the fourth quarter is abysmal IMO. 3 months, and about 1/2 million TOTAL phones? This actually borders on pathetic. Who at Google feels about 180,00 phones a month is OK?
What facts are you basing the "abysmal" statement on?
What's abysmal is the fact that AC keeps pumping up the bezel phone like there selling like hotcakes .....there not
they're*
Based on selling 180,000 phones a month and touting that.
Unless I misread the article, that number was just for Verizon activations.
The source article states: "Investment bank Evercore ISI patched together the Wave7 data to estimate that Google shipped 552,000 Pixel phones in the fourth quarter. "
That is quite poor IMO and utterly nothing to brag about ..
maybe its poor but its still doing better than any nexus.. with nothing in stock its could have been even better.
iphone or samsung didnt sell millions on day 1. its a good start. they need to make the device available next holiday season.
you can make a negative spin all u want but this device still gets more awareness than any nexus device.
i am sure by pixel 3 google will be selling 2 or 3 million a quarter.
Look, I have the Pixel XL, and I love it for the most part. That doesn't mean we should tout 180,000 phones a month as strong sales. And come on, selling "better than any Nexus" isn't saying much I am sure you would agree.
It seems like they just are not building enough, fast enough, because I feel like they would sell very well if they were in stock. But, alas, they are not and the sales are poor ...
agree but I didnt think they will sell this much. even google was overwhelmed by the sales number.
for people who knew the realistic number they would sell it was selling better... like i said it not good number but a lot better than what many expected. also it needs time..
The real problem is that Google and Verizon are already two of the most recognizable brands in the country, and together they spent $150 million to sell 1/2 million phones. That's basically $300 dollars per phone, enough to wipe out any profits they might have made. This is simply horrible. It would be one thing if they were trying to build a brand, but again, Google and Verizon are already household names. It's not like these ads moved the needle or anything. They probably would have sold nearly as many phones without any advertising at all. OR, instead of spending $300 to sell a $650, they could have just charged $400 for it and let it sell itself.
without any advertising i bet you it would have sold less than 50k and would have been a flop.
i have never seen any one talk about nexus in my work place when they get released but i have seen people talk about google phone
people are excited by it. only advetising could have done that. anything they sell laster because of the ad they did now is pure profit.
also u cant just dive ads divide by no of units to see profit. verizon dont make profit that way. they also advertice their network and other phone along with pixel
If most Americans buy their phones from carriers and Verizon's 4Q Pixel sales were good (unless you're Samsung or Apple), it begs the question, how do the Verizon store sales stack up against overall Pixel 4Q sales?
I may be in the minority, but I've never seen a Pixel ad. However, I was a Note 7 owner who did consider the Pixel XL when the Note was recalled. It would be very interesting to know how many former Note 7 owners bought a Pixel.
The supply of this phone has been a joke. I think they would have sold a LOT more if you could actually purchase it. Samsung sold a lot more units during the same time because consumers could actually buy it. I was sold on the hype, was excited to try Android on the Pixel (XL black 128gb) but couldn't actually buy it. So I moved on, to a Samsung device... I'm still on the Pixel waiting list that I joined months ago and will stay on it just to see how long it will be until I can actually buy it, but I'm not interested anymore. My next phone will likely be either the Samsung Galaxy S8 or whatever the next version of the Note happens to be. Unless they do something drastic I don't like, I'm confident it will have all the specs I am looking for, and I will actually be able to buy it...
More goggle smoke and mirrors they where 1% of the chirstmas sells most of the top Chinese brands sold 3% ......where's the news
Now time to be available on other carriers to be more successful, so that other buyers can buy from them instead of buying direct from Google.
Selling out aka not having stock of 128gb XL to even order for months now
From the Bloomberg source:
"analysts forecast 3 million Pixels would be sold in the quarter"
So 552,000 out of expected 3 million is good?
No by all accounts it's a fail but some how AC ,Verizon and Google like to spin it . And the fact that they spent 100 million in adds not counting what the cost of building a designing the phone wasb . I've always wondered what's there point of doing hardware in the first place. They make plenty of money on. Ads and software
I agree that the supply of this phone has been a joke! Who spends over $100 million in advertising a phone that they can't actually sell!?! Lets hype up a phone a whole lot and make everyone want it, but not be able to sell it to them!?! I ordered a Pixel XL 128GB from Verizon in mid December, and I'll be surprised if I get it by March as that's my current estimated arrival time! Now that is a TOTAL JOKE! 4 months to make a phone available!?! I suppose the ads are great for anyone who wants just a Pixel with 32GB since those seem to have a decent amount of stock from time to time, but it's still ridiculous! At this point of waiting a month already, if I don't get my phone within the next month, I plan to cancel it. The G6 or S8 sound pretty appealing right now! I think Google is running out of time to fulfill this demand before more exciting phone become available.
This seems unsustainable to me. If they spent $150 million on advertising to sell 1 million phones, that means that they can take $100 off the profits on every single phone...assuming there are any profits (on the sale of the phone). Google can clearly afford to spend $150 million on advertising but you would hope for a lot better sales than 1 million units. I am sure availability issues hurt sales somewhat though.
I agree, though they won't lower the price until they actually have inventory of the phone. At this point, their inventory numbers are so low that they are continuously selling out at their current prices so there is no need to change the price yet.
google is stupid to not make enough device. I dont understand. they clearly see a demand and HTC is tanking in sales. so HTC have enough capacity to make more device and all google has to do was request more device. there is still no 128 gb.. thats a shame.
good news is that the availability has improved and is now verizon says it will ship in 4 days
It's definitely not 4 day if you want the XL 128GB! Several more MONTHS yet for that one!
ok i see it now. thats just pathetic from google
imagine what could have been if they had price it the right way? i bought mine but it's very pricey though.
It's selling out because stupid people think it's a iPhone
Google must of sent this guy a check. The S7 out sold and continues to out sell the Googlish phone. Period. Fake news!
I'm starting to think the same
I think the stocking issue has become a real issue at this point.
When you see the Pixel XL going for over $1000 on Amazon due to those damn scalpers, you know something is wrong.
I'd say that it shows that Google are still rubbish,they are meant to be the great firm at data gathering and analysis,have had years of experience of devices with nexus range,but either through little faith in their own data,or just because they are tight fisted half wits they did not put in place enough capacity to manufacture enough pixels.
So which is it ?
Google don't trust their own data or they show once again they just can't handle hardware ?
