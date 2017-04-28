Pixels will receive at least two platform updates.

Last year, Google provided a timeline for when the Nexus 6P and 5X will stop receiving guaranteed updates. The company is now doing the same for the Pixel and Pixel XL. Like the Nexus devices, the Pixels will pick up guaranteed platform updates until October 2018, which will be two years from their release date. The phones will continue to receive software patches through October 2019.

The update schedule is exactly the same as what we've seen for the Nexuses last year, but with the Pixels being sold as premium devices, there was a belief that Google would continue to support them for longer. With the company now providing a specific timeline, that doesn't look to be the case. That said, the Pixels are guaranteed two platform updates — the Android O update later this year, and the Android P update that will eventually make its way to devices sometime in 2018.

Google may continue to deliver updates after that time — it has done just that in the past — but there won't be any obligation to do so for the Pixels. You're still getting guaranteed updates for two years, and security patches through the end of 2019.