Pixels will receive at least two platform updates.
Last year, Google provided a timeline for when the Nexus 6P and 5X will stop receiving guaranteed updates. The company is now doing the same for the Pixel and Pixel XL. Like the Nexus devices, the Pixels will pick up guaranteed platform updates until October 2018, which will be two years from their release date. The phones will continue to receive software patches through October 2019.
The update schedule is exactly the same as what we've seen for the Nexuses last year, but with the Pixels being sold as premium devices, there was a belief that Google would continue to support them for longer. With the company now providing a specific timeline, that doesn't look to be the case. That said, the Pixels are guaranteed two platform updates — the Android O update later this year, and the Android P update that will eventually make its way to devices sometime in 2018.
Google may continue to deliver updates after that time — it has done just that in the past — but there won't be any obligation to do so for the Pixels. You're still getting guaranteed updates for two years, and security patches through the end of 2019.
Reader comments
Good. Now they just need to figure out their supply chain issues.
+1
Exactly....how can people update a phone they don't have?
Are there any official numbers of how many Pixels sold?
Yep I was going to get one but it was out of stock so I ended up getting the g6.
EVERY major OEM does this for God's sake. HTC, LG, SAMSUNG ALL DO THIS. THIS IS NOT A SELLING POINT.
Posted via the Android Central App
Um, they weren't lauding it as a selling point. They even said it was less than expected. This is just information sharing, simmer down.
Why are you yelling?
I thought we had previously been promised updates for two years and security patches for a further 3 years? Guess they meant three years in total. Sorry Google, I like to keep using my old phones, even though I swop my main phone every two years, so will be moving over to IOS when my current contract is up.
what are you talking about? 2yrs is just fine. you don't see iphone 4 still getting updated to the latest iOS do you?
My wife's iPhone 5s just got the latest update and that phone came out in September 2013.
Yep beat me to it was going to say my friend got the latest update on IPhone 5s...no way you would see an android that is 2013 with nougat..
Now not endorsing iPhones or anything I just wish the Android and the OEM/phone company's get their heads out of their asses and do updates
Yep. I have two Nexus phones, a 5 that got updated to 6.0.1 but hasn't had a security update since October 2016 and a 5X which may stop getting updates later this year. I would probably have picked up a Pixel when the price drops after the Pixel 2 hits the shelves, but with the possibility of only 1 year of updates, no thanks.
Exactly. If Google can't support it's own product for longer, what to expect from other OEMs.
IOS updates are not as significant as Android. Plus, the older iPhones get half baked version of the updates
That is a WEAK excuse not to provide updates for 3 years.
Great example, it's not like iphone 4 is 7 years old or anything.
Crosslad, what company do you have your service through?
EE in the UK
I'm basically with you. I like Android a lot better than iOS, but I would never spend more than $300 on Android phone for this reason. No matter what phone you get, it's basically insecure, useless, and worth next-to-nothing in 2 years. iPhone's release schedule is predictable, and they only really put out an upgrade-worthy device every 2 years. So, you can buy a phone, be happy that it's basically top-of-the-line for two years, and then give it to your mom and let her use it for another 2-3 years (or sell it and actually get some money for it), and it's always kept up-to-date, no waiting around for updates that sometimes never come.
I would say worth to nothing in 6 - 12 months.
I never spent more than 300 neither - outright or on contract.
The only reason I'm not using iPhones is their extreme limitation (music, moving files , etc) and lack of customization freedom.
When it comes to performance, reliability and most importantly actual Product Support they have no match in US. I say US because no other country has that many Apple stores where you can troubleshoot your phone (or accessories), repair or replace.
we are talking about google's phone. They design the hardware and the software. There is no reason they can't provide a minimum of 3 years of updates. They could even use this as a selling point to justify the price premium over other android phones.
"there was a belief that Google would continue to support them for longer."
Nobody who has been paying attention believed this. This was exactly the timeline I expected honestly.
Yeah, I have never had a Nexus device that received updates beyond expiration date.
Nexus was a different product for a different market. That's why expectations were higher for Pixel support.
New boss is the same as the old boss.
Wow, Google promises 2 yr support on their own product - how generous!
I bought my Nexus 6 eight months after it was released, I was shocked when I realized that I only had a year and 4 months of support. I seriously thought that Nexus devices were super special and would always be supported. I guess I was snorting way to much of that Nexus dust.
*picks up old phone*
*SHOCKED that it's old*
I don't understand why these phones can't get updates for at least 3 years. They are google designed, running google's version of android.
Well there is community support and Android phones are so easy to flash for software updates, you can't flash an iPhone!
Nexus 5 is upgradable to nougat and so are older phones like z3, just flash them...
Before buying a phone check linage website to see of its supported for updates by developers, pretty simple really...
Pixel will he updated throughout flash for 5 years easily...