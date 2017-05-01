Right on schedule, Google device owners have access to the latest security patches.

For those who want to be on the bleeding edge of security with your Pixel or Nexus, Google has just released the latest factory images and OTA files that include the May 2017 security patches. The Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus Player have Android 7.1.2 with the latest patches integrated, while the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 get the latest patches on top of Android 7.1.1.

If you're so inclined, you can hit the links above to download the appropriate factory image or OTA file for your device. Keep in mind that for some devices, like the Pixels, there are separate images for some carriers like Verizon and Deutsche Telekom — it's important to make sure you keep the right image on your phone.

More: Android Security Bulletin — everything you need to know

For those who aren't in such a rush, over-the-air updates should be arriving on supported devices in the coming days, so keep on the lookout for those.

Manually updating your Pixel or Nexus is actually quite easy, particularly now that Google provides OTA images that will do nothing but update your system and can be simply sideloaded. If you need any help with the steps, be sure to read our step-by-step guide on manually updating and head to the forums!