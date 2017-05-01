Right on schedule, Google device owners have access to the latest security patches.
For those who want to be on the bleeding edge of security with your Pixel or Nexus, Google has just released the latest factory images and OTA files that include the May 2017 security patches. The Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus Player have Android 7.1.2 with the latest patches integrated, while the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 get the latest patches on top of Android 7.1.1.
If you're so inclined, you can hit the links above to download the appropriate factory image or OTA file for your device. Keep in mind that for some devices, like the Pixels, there are separate images for some carriers like Verizon and Deutsche Telekom — it's important to make sure you keep the right image on your phone.
More: Android Security Bulletin — everything you need to know
For those who aren't in such a rush, over-the-air updates should be arriving on supported devices in the coming days, so keep on the lookout for those.
Manually updating your Pixel or Nexus is actually quite easy, particularly now that Google provides OTA images that will do nothing but update your system and can be simply sideloaded. If you need any help with the steps, be sure to read our step-by-step guide on manually updating and head to the forums!
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Pixel and Nexus images with May 2017 security patches now available
That's fast! I'm fine with waiting though.
Will this have an update to the finger print scanner issue many are having on the Pixel and Nexus?
I'm reading on XDA that people are getting bootloops trying to install SuperSU and possibly even TWRP is bootlooping.
And my Galaxy S7 is on February because of course it is. Thanks Samsung!