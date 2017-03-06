You can now get up to the latest software without waiting for an over-the-air update.
In keeping with its regular cadence of releasing full software builds for its latest devices, Google has updated its factory image page to include Android 7.1.1 builds with the March 2017 security patch for its latest phones and tablets.
The latest images are available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6 and Nexus 9. You may also recall that this will be the final full platform update for the Nexus 6, with only security patches coming to the phone going forward until its support is ended.
These full images are extremely useful if you've flashed a custom ROM on your phone, or perhaps haven't used it in a while and want to skip through OTA updates and just hit the latest software all in one step. In the most common use case, it can also be used to just update to the latest software release rather than waiting for the software to arrive automatically.
No matter the case, we have a great guide to manually updating your Nexus or Pixel, including step-by-step instructions for bringing your phone or tablet to its latest version. Remember that using a factory image doesn't have to wipe your phone, either — we show you how at the link above.
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Pixel and Nexus factory images with March 2017 security patch now available
I just got the OTA a short while ago. As usual Verizon is on the ball.
tmobile user here. it's live.
+1 ... I just downloaded and installed it on t-mobile
Dang I love having a Pixel XL, I checked for an update and there it is. Makes the $15 a month to Verizon worth it. After a $17 credit each month of course...
Google unlocked on t-mobile has as well :)
Not if your on the 7.1.2 beta, that's still on January 5th ! If it wasn't for the fact that it wipes my phone I'd leave the beta as I can't find any difference other than I'm on the same security patch as my s7 edge, so much for the cutting edge android on a pixel !
So much for reading agreements and disclaimers when you sign up for a beta program. I guess it's just easier to complain after the fact.
Your S7 doesn't have this update yet, so there's that.
I understand how you feel, but they tell you these things upfront, before you join the beta program. That's why I do the beta's for just about all available apps, but not the OS itself. It's the wiping part that gives me pause, because of the tedious re setup when a person decides to unenroll.
Just downloaded this for my Nexus 5X in the UK.
Are these Security updates that big of a deal???
Yes, plenty of literature explaining why. Educate yourself.
I wish OEMs did this as well. Having to wait for them and then carriers is a hassle.
I'm in the beta group and I'm still on January patch. Will we get the March one?
And I just received the outdated 7.0 update on my Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7
I really hope this fixes the Trusted Places in Smart Lock.
Fingers crossed that this update will address the random Bluetooth disconnects for the 6P