Don't freak out just yet, but there's a small chance the next Pixel might exclusively use USB-C audio.

It seems like just about every major phone announcement is accompanied by a rumor that it may ditch the headphone jack and, iPhone-style, force you to buy new headphones or life the #donglelife. Sometimes that's accurate. Sometimes not so much.

Today 9to5Google is reporting via a single source — apparently some internal Google documentation — that this year's Pixel phones will ditch the jack, presumably going with a single USB Type-C port for both charging and audio.

Multiple models of Pixel 2 are supposedly in development.

Such a move would be unwelcomed by Android fans wanting to use their own 3.5mm cans with the upcoming phone, as well as highly ironic given the shade thrown on the iPhone's single lightning port in Google's own advertising.

9to5 itself doesn't seem especially confident in this single-sourced rumor, giving it a 6/10 score, and earlier rumblings have suggested that multiple Pixel 2 models are in testing anyway, which would be entirely understandable more than 9 months out from launch.

So maybe it'll happen. Maybe it won't. In the meantime, be sure to share your thoughts down in the comments — would the removal of the headphone jack make you think twice about buying a future Google phone?