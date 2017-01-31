The first round of Pixel 2 rumors claim an entirely predictable array of upgrades. What's going to make the next-gen Googlephones exciting?
Google's first Pixel phones are barely 3 months old, but already we're starting to hear the first rumors of what the next generation of Pixels will bring. Reports from 9to5 point to (entirely unsurprising) improvements to the camera and CPU, along with a slight price bump and possible water resistance.
That's all well and good, but those are things I could've taken a guess at at any point after the Pixel's release. Obvious feature omissions (water resistance) will be addressed. The usual parts will get a yearly refresh. And further progress will be made in the areas where the current Pixels excel, like camera performance.
Here's the more interesting question: What's coming in these next-gen Pixels to bring the fight to phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8? And what'll be Google's take on the major smartphone trends of 2017, like AI, minimal bezels, and the looming possibility of 4K displays?
Dem bezels.
The current Pixels are at odds with the coming wave of handsets, like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, with the tiniest sliver of a border around the display. The iPhone is said to be going that same way — one of many rumored upgrades for that phone's tenth anniversary. Google had a relatively easy time against a relatively boring iPhone upgrade cycle in 2016, but the iPhone 8 is going to be another matter altogether.
The obvious path for Google to take is the one now being worn by Samsung and LG — keep the phone roughly the same size, bump up the display dimensions significantly, and in the process switch to a weird new (taller) aspect ratio. (The other, less likely option, is to lop the top and bottom bezels off and have less space for things like the battery and camera.)
Google's gotta do something with an extra-tall phone, right?
So then the question becomes: What will Google do with an extra-tall Android phone? The company has often used its own handsets to show what's next for the ecosystem as a whole — features like NFC and USB Type-C made their debut in Nexus devices. So there's a possibility that Google may choose to do something extra with a new, taller aspect ratio and code it in at the OS level so other manufacturers can build upon it. We've already seen some possibilities in LG V20's "second screen", although none of these approached killer app status. Equally, a taller screen might simply serve to make multi-window more palatable on a phone-sized device. Things can become a little claustrophobic, even on the 5.5-inch Pixel XL.
With a new (and sure to be heavily hyped) iPhone on the way, a new, hungrier Samsung fielding a Note 8 in the third quarter, and leaner upstarts like OnePlus becoming stronger, it'll be fascinating to see how Google reacts.
Will it run into a sophomore slump? Or will the second-gen Pixels retain the crown? Stick with us in the coming months to find out!
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
Pixel 2: A Google phone for the post-bezel generation?
Reduce the bezels, give it some water resistance and wireless charging, and I'm all in.
Reduce price!
Water resistance is a must. I don't know how many times I seen people spill coffee and water on the desk.
Spilling something on the phone doesn't require much resistance
Retain the crown? What crown? The tech bloggers championship? I'm sorry, but until Google can ship the Pixel XL in the 128GB variant, it's nothing more than a unicorn.
The poor man's Saygus.
And sell in any kind of significant numbers.
I have similar concerns that they Pixel 2 will not be the major upgrade we are hoping for. I mean given the rush job on the first Pixel I accepted the uninspired design, missing water proofing and general blandness as it still represented a major improvement over my Nexus 5X which for the most part was a plastic laggy mess. I might not be as accepting with the Pixel 2 though, especially if the price goes up.
SD Card / Expandable memory
I can do without expandable memory, if the phone starts with 64GB as base. And has 128 and 256GB options at more reasonable prices. And of course AVAILABILITY.
That's the one thing I want before I could ever buy a Pixel, but it seems unlikely that Google will do it
They should buck the trend and follow the BlackBerry Passport work wide approach. Extra tall phone screen ratio is silly for me personally
If anyone here worked with a passport for web browsing and document work will know the benefits I speak of.
Google shouldn't copy Sammy and apple but try something new if they wanna build a flagship people will notice!
I agree with this. Not super wide but slightly wider then it is
I really hope they don't increase the price. The Pixel is already a little overpriced and the XL is damn highway robbery. I was actually hoping that once they established their brand and quality they might decrease the price some. I know that sounds backwards, but price can often be a subconscious judge of quality by a consumer.
To pass Samsung, LG, etc. give the phone the features people ask for. It's not like they don't know what people ask for. People didn't ask for fake image stabilization, what hat did they pull that from?
If people don't see the features they want, why would they pay so much money?
HDMI out and a lapdock/windows continuum experience with chrome OS. Other than that it's all just incremental upgrades.
Nobody wants that.
Ok, a few people want that, but not enough to make it worthwhile.
Does the pixel not support HDMI out?
Nope. Pixel phones do not support HDMI out. Weirdly, the Pixel C does.
- Water resistance (a must in Britain where it's always raining)
- A better camera (preferably with OIS this time round)
- Smaller bezels (don't make the smaller Pixel's display too large though, keep it 5.2" or below)
- Larger battery (make it thicker if needed)
- The mandatory SOC update to 10nm (better efficiency and faster ISP for camera)
And that would be perfection. I am waiting to see which phone to upgrade from my Galaxy S7. Could be you Google if you play your cards right.
Exactly as Cakefish has listed, plus some form of stereo speakers.
Also, smaller bezels does not mean no bezels, with their never-ending false touches, unless you are making a conscious effort to hold it "just right". Been there, done that.
The fact HTC is still the manufacturer means I am not expecting anything revolutionary from the design. I doubt it will look much different from the Pixel. I doubt it will have wireless charging either. Google need to ditch HTC. They have way too much influence on their design and it is very dated.
That is likely in the way that Foxconn manufactures the iPhone. What we care about is the design work. Google is likely taking more and more of the design process in house as they are able to. For instance, the 9to5Google article suggests it may use an in-house designed processor. This is all continuing google's efforts toward better hardware optimization. Regardless of branding, google has actually been handling more and more of the design work since the 6P/5X.
No one mentioned front facing speakers yet so I'll add that comment here. :)
I hate to say it, but you likely will not see SD expansion and OIS on the camera.
That's because Google's more of a software company that a hardware one. As such, the Pixel is more of a showcase for Google's software prowess. Hence, why they're encouraging the use of Google Photos and cloud backup with the Pixel and also how they're utilizing HDR+ more readily in the Pixel while also using a different form of stabilization that alleviates the need for OIS if Google is to be believed.
Are they on the right track? Time will tell.
I agree, and I kind of like the way Google's doing it. HDR+ is *great*, to the point that I haven't run into any situations where I really missed OIS on the Pixel. Sure, OIS would be nice to have, but would it be worth the increase in price? I don't know about that. And on a personal level, I just don't care about SD support at all. 128GB is more than enough for me. Hell, I never came close to filling my 64GB 6P.
I've actually used HDR+ before, mainly on a 6P (though I didn't use one for very long) but more so on a Moto Z (I'm not kidding. My Moto Z actually has a camera app with HDR+) and I pretty much think it's great.
that is great for the google app using HDR+. It doesn't do crap for any other app using the camera. For instance, I still have a hell of a time getting a clear picture of a check for remote deposit, and that would be completely fixed with OIS.
I think the real issue is if you're using another camera app.
The Pixel does not have manual controls out-of-the-box, but it does support the full Camera2 API. However, I'm not sure if the gyro stabilization is a system-wide thing or just in the included camera app.
99% of people only care about Samsung galaxies and iPhones... the rest, nobody knows or cares about.
Water resistance, front facing speakers and I'm in. I have a 6P so this just wasn't a big enough update. I want that super fast camera though.
A high output DAC
Less pricy would be neat.
Also, that's a beautiful wallpaper in there, red and black. Does anyone have it? I looked everywhere unsuccesfully.
Oh god, thin bezels are killing my one handed usage. Why do people love to remove that bezel without demanding for some palm rejection mechanism on phones??
I agree. Even on the smaller pixel my palm/thumb area has triggered the homepage addition screen before. I couldn't imagine using a bezeless display. It would be very annoying.
Non-exclusive carrier release. Let it be an option on all the major carriers. Don't limit it to only Verizon in the U.S. And yes, I know it can be bought directly from Google...
Lower the cost. Simple as that. It is too expensive for what it is and now a cost bump. If they are insistent with the premium price thing, I sure hope the new camera is better then Apple and Samsung because the first Pixel was not.
Also, if Google really want to make VR a thing, they have to have a 4k flagship so it isn't a constant "screen-door" effect when using VR.
Also, wireless charging. Seriously Google? My Palm Pre still to this day was the best wireless charging experience I have ever had. That magnetic hockey puck was amazing.
Price is going in the wrong direction.
#1 OIS. The reasons they cite for not needing it are all google app HDR+ reasons. What about other apps using the camera?
#2 Front facing speakers
#3 Waterproofing
Software/Android
#1 A proper backup solution that is not developer dependent. (I've been saying this for 5 years now)
#2 Move to Andromeda and establish ChromeOS style controls for long update cycle (5 years on chromeOS) and software consistency.
#3 Fix the Allo/hangouts/Messenger mess. Just give us a proper SMS fallback in Allo.
#4 Fix the Assistant/Google App mess.
I don't think the Pixel should just morph into every other phone out there. It needs to maintain its own identity
It's too expensive for me. My Nexus 6p is pretty much perfect for my needs. There would have to be something utterly compelling to entice me to spend a lot more on a replacement. I can't imagine what that might be.
Price bump? Because they are not expensive enough already? Lol