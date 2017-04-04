The social collaging app takes advantage of a new feature introduced in Android 7.1.

As Android users, we can appreciate when an app maker attempts to take advantage of some of Android native abilities. The app action shortcuts introduced in Android 7.1, for instance, are a worthy feature to add to marquee apps. Pinterest has certainly caught on.

The latest update to the Android app adds the aforementioned app action shortcuts. You can tap and hold on an icon from the Home screen for quick access to many oft-used tasks. There's even a shortcut for the new Lens feature, which uses your camera to find pins relevant to what you're seeing in real life. If you start to see you're using one particular feature more often than the others, you can drag it down and out to sequester it into its own shortcut icon.

The update is slowly rolling out to compatible Android devices with the Pinterest app installed. The company says the feature will come to the iPhone in the near future.