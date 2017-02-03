Brought to you by the Thrifter team
Right now you can pick up a 32GB HTC One A9 for just $249 at Newegg, a savings of $250 from its regular price. Featuring a 5-inch 1080p display, the One A9 comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. This is an unlocked variant of the smartphone in the topaz gold color, so it will work on any U.S. GSM carrier, like AT&T, T-Mobile, Tracfone, and others. HTC has also already pushed the Android Nougat update to the phone which brings a number of great new features to it.
Newegg is offering free 3-day shipping with all purchases right now. This deal is only good for today, February 3, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested!
Reader comments
A phone that doesn't get much love from the tech magazines, but it is a great one.
agreed, love mine except the battery life. at this price, it can be a consideration
Yeah that drove me nuts.
I purchased the one a9 from boost mobile for 149$.what a great device it is for the price. It's not a flagship but close enough for my needs.