We don't often see ridiculously strong deals on brand new phones, but AT&T is working up a really enticing one for those who want the latest from LG. AT&T customers (new and existing) can pick up an LG G6 for just $360, or half its retail price, if they choose to finance the phone using an AT&T Next plan of 24 or 30 monthly installments. So that breaks down to just $12 per month on the 30 month plan, or $15 per month on the 24 month plan. A great deal in either case.

AT&T is also running the same type of deal for the LG V20, but the price for the older — and arguably not as interesting — device is actually higher than the LG G6. You'll pay $415 for the big slab of metal, which of course is half its usual price of $830. That breaks down to about $13.83 per month on a 30 month financing plan, or $17.29 per month over 24 months.

As is always the case, there's a little bit of fine print (see the screenshot embedded here). First, you'll have to pay the sales tax, where applicable, for the full retail price up front. Then, these deals are always contingent on you continuing to pay off the full amount of the phone, as the discount comes each month after you've paid your monthly installment — i.e. you pay the full monthly amount, then get refunded half of it the next month. It's kludgy, but hey you're saving $360 to $415 here.

So you'll have to stick with AT&T for the duration of the deal in order to see the discount, but many people were going to do that anyway. And with a half-off deal on one of the hottest devices out there, we're willing to jump through a few hoops.

