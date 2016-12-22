Why, why, why?!

Pebble has bought the farm, as Fitbit has bought Pebble, so they could pay off all the debts they acquired from buying the farm. Since Pebble has gone to that big wrist in the sky, you're going to need to know what's ready-to-wearable.

MrMobile and special guest Joshua Vergara of Android Authority team up to talk about the good times and bad, the bright and the dark of what was once Kickstarter's King. They'll also suggest alternatives; because, like the ticking of a clock, life goes on.