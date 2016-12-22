Why, why, why?!
Pebble has bought the farm, as Fitbit has bought Pebble, so they could pay off all the debts they acquired from buying the farm. Since Pebble has gone to that big wrist in the sky, you're going to need to know what's ready-to-wearable.
MrMobile and special guest Joshua Vergara of Android Authority team up to talk about the good times and bad, the bright and the dark of what was once Kickstarter's King. They'll also suggest alternatives; because, like the ticking of a clock, life goes on.
Reader comments
Good video. Joshua is awesome as is Michael and they team up well. I'm still unsure where to go from here now that the days are numbered on my Pebble.
They really do!
Saddened that I never got to try one. :(
I am going to miss my Pebble. It did what I wanted, and nothing else that I did not need. I am not interested in a fitness tracker, and although the new Pebble Time 2 was to include that, I still backed the Kickstarter campaign thinking that I would end up with an improved piece of hardware. I will be curious as to what Fitbit comes out with later on. Maybe they will include a model more like the Pebble. In the mean time, I have also been looking at the Vector. Specifically the Meridian model. I like its looks and functions. But, I am not sure that I want to go with what appears to be a smallish company again, fearing that I will end up with another piece of useless hardware. For now, it's wait and see as my Pebble will still work for another year (I hope!).
I doubt we'll see any Pebble-ish hardware from Fitbit. By all accounts, they didn't hire any of Pebble's hardware or UX designers; only their software engineers. Anything of Pebble's that gets folded into Fitbit devices will probably all be under the hood.
Bought the amazfit after having Moto 360 1&2, Microsoft band 2, fitbit HR, gear fit 2 and am hoping it'll be good.
It's always on ceramic case 4-5 battery life with GPS and wi-fi off.
I'm planning on using it mostly for being a watch (it does all notifications) so I don't need to charge it everyday. I'll turn WiFi GPS on as needed.
Chinese only UI currently but English coming soon..
Saw a pebble time on a commercial for a dating site. Only time I've seen one.
I see them in airports pretty frequently. Pebble seems to have been pretty popular with heavy travelers.
Galaxy gear S3 watch is the best with the most features and great battery life.
Most people like pebble watches because they are at the opposite side of the smartwatch spectrum to the Gear S3s of the world.
What happened to Pebble, did Bam Bam kill her?
My first smartwatch was the OG Pebble. I really loved it too! I was actually thinking about going back, before I purchased my ZenWatch 3.
I'm a fan of Mr. Mobile and Joshua and was glad to see them working together.
Pebble is the best notifier (when they didn't have something wonky in the app or firmware). While I like everything my Urbane LTE can do, Pebble is still better for most use when I have my phone with me. I wish they had made a Time version with the high contrast monochrome display.
Gear s3
Gear s3 or s2
I suspect part of Pebbles problem is customers like me. I have a Pebble and really like it but I consider it more of a watch than a tech device like a phone. The last watch I had I kept for 13 years. I bought the Pebble when I lost my last watch and I intend to keep my Pebble until I lose it, it breaks, the battery dies out or it bricks because of no support.
I can't see a tech company staying in business with happy customers like me who won't buy from them every couple of years.
I will miss you Pebble Round. So sad
Nice review...but I will stick with my Garmin Vivoactive...
I will miss the Pebble and hope to see smartwatches approach multiday battery life before i dive into the marketplace.
Can you turn off the activity tracker part on the Vivoactive?
If you are talking about the step counter or the move alerts. I don't think that you can turn them off...but you can change the vibration strength.
Personally, I don't mind them...I did turn off the Bluetooth connect/disconnect notification.
Works great as a phone call / Text / message / event notifier..but it is definitely not as good as the Pebble.
The waterproof feature and multi day battery along with having a dedicated GPS function for those daily runs is great
Had the original Pebble, and purchased a Pebble Time when the og started having serious issues. My main reason for staying with Pebble was the water resistance/water proofing. I don't want to have to think about taking it off for a shower or swim. I don't scuba or snorkel, so that's not an issue. Still loving my Time, and plan to keep it until it dies.
I have done research already on what to replace it with, and the Garmin Vivoactive seems to fit the bill for my needs at this time. I don't necessarily need the fitness tracker part, but the water resistance/proof is still very important to me. Not many smart watches have anything other than splash resistance. So if my Pebble dies today, that's what I'd pick up. Tomorrow, who knows what is on the horizon?
I'll probably get reamed for saying this here. I would actually purchase the new Apple Watch if it worked with Android. It would fit my needs just fine, but no Android support puts it off my radar.
What's next?
Easy-
What's next with a color e-ink display??