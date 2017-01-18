The latest OxygenOS update has bug fixes and stability improvements.

OnePlus delivered the OxygenOS 4.0 update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T on December 31, and has since rolled out a hotfix 4.0.1 update. The company is now issuing the OxygenOS 4.0.2 update to both the OnePlus 3 and 3T with stability improvements and bug fixes, including additional APN settings, and fixes for Play Store downloads and the proximity sensor.

The 4.0.2 update is still based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and OnePlus mentions that a few bugs from the previous update — including the Wi-Fi connection issue — are yet to be fixed. The OTA rollout will be incremental, so only a few percentage of users will receive the update today.