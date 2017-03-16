It's a great day to update your phone!
OnePlus has begun its OTA rollout of the latest version of Oxygen OS for the Android 7.1.1 update for both the OnePlus 3 and 3T. You can read all about it on the OnePlus forum post here.
Here are some of the highlights of what new for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T update:
- Upgraded Android 7.1.1
- Updated Google security patch to 1st March 2017
- Added expanded screenshots
- Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction
- Improved video stability when recording
- Improved WiFi connectivity
- Improved bluetooth connectivity
- General bug fixes
The update will only reach a small number of users today before becoming more broadly available over the next few days. If you simply can't wait, a hero in the thread comments has uploaded a full zip of the OnePlus 3T update if you're so inclined.
Meanwhile, we're still waiting on the first official Nougat update for the OnePlus 2, which OnePlus has said is still coming… eventually.
Have you received the 7.1.1 update on your OnePlus 3 or 3T? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.
OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3
- OnePlus 3T review: Rekindling a love story
- OnePlus 3T vs. OnePlus 3: What's the difference?
- OnePlus 3T specs
- Latest OnePlus 3 news
- Discuss OnePlus 3T and 3 in the forums
Reader comments
OxygenOS 4.1.0 (Android 7.1.1) update starts rolling out for OnePlus 3 and 3T
Can't wait to get the update. Will probably VPN update eventually. I'm liking the additional improvements they've made.
Improved WiFi connectivity
Improved bluetooth connectivity
We'll see lol.
Opera VPN to germany got the update going for me (USA).
I understand the need to throttle updates, but if someone goes to settings and clicks "check for updates", it should override any regional blocks. Bypass the VPN hoops.
You have to give OP credit for more regular updates to the 3 and 3T - bringing the Security update to the latest available again. By contrast my Tmob LG V20 is still on the December update. For me it's something to consider when I think about the G6 vs the 3T.
Excellent, I can finally use bluetooth in my car again.
Snap VPN to Canada and got the update. Happy about the improvement on Bluetooth and WiFi..