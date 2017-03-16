It's a great day to update your phone!

OnePlus has begun its OTA rollout of the latest version of Oxygen OS for the Android 7.1.1 update for both the OnePlus 3 and 3T. You can read all about it on the OnePlus forum post here.

Here are some of the highlights of what new for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T update:

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Updated Google security patch to 1st March 2017

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFi connectivity

Improved bluetooth connectivity

General bug fixes

The update will only reach a small number of users today before becoming more broadly available over the next few days. If you simply can't wait, a hero in the thread comments has uploaded a full zip of the OnePlus 3T update if you're so inclined.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting on the first official Nougat update for the OnePlus 2, which OnePlus has said is still coming… eventually.

Have you received the 7.1.1 update on your OnePlus 3 or 3T? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.