Need a case for your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus? Here's a look at Spigen's lineup!

We know so many of you are dying to get your hands on Samsung's latest flagship devices, so it's never too early to start thinking about which case you're going to use to protect your purchase.

Spigen is a trusted brand when it comes to phone accessories and we have a sneak peek at its case lineup for the S8 and S8 Plus. Here's an overview of the types of cases Spigen will be offering!

Protective Cases

Tough Armor

Spigen's Tough Armor case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus consists of two parts for extra protection. The TPU body will help protective your from drops and falls by providing some shock absorption, while the hard polycarbonate shell will protect your phone from scratches and scuffs.

Once again, Spigen's Tough Armor comes with a kickstand built into the back and they have reinforced the kickstand so it doesn't fall out of the case as easily.

These cases aren't in stock until April 7, but you can add them to your Amazon cart today.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

Neo Hybrid

Still providing dual-layer protection, but with a slimmer profile comes Spigen's Neo Hybrid case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The comprised mostly of a TPU body with just a subtle polycarbonate bumper frame to reinforce the corners.

The TPU body is textured, which feels nice in your hand, and I'm a fan of the new design, as the PC bumper sits nice and flush with the rest of the case.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

TPU Cases

Rugged Armor

A simple but effective TPU shell makes up Spigen's Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Rugged Armor case.

There are precision-cut cutouts for all the ports along the bottom of the phone so you still have easy access to everything you need and all the buttons around the side are also protected, so you don't have to worry about dust and dirt getting into the hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

Liquid Air

If you're looking for something that has a more uniformed look, Spigen's Liquid Air case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus may be more your style.

Made up of just a singular TPU shell, the Liquid Air case does have textured pattern on the rear of the case to improve your grip. Plus, all the ports are free and open so you don't lose any functionality of your phone and the buttons along the sides are all covered to protect you from dust.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

Wallet Cases

Slim Armor CS

Spigen's Slim Armor CS case laughs at the notion wallet cases can't also provide quality protection.

Comprised of a TPU cover and a polycarbonate back plate, the Slim Armor CS offers the same great protection you'll find in Spigen's protective lineup. Plus, it has a sliding-door compartment in the back where you can fit a few cards, or bills, or a combination of both, meaning you won't have to always carry your wallet around.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

Clear Cases

Ultra Hybrid

Perfect for showing off the natural beauty of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case is made from completely clear hard TPU. All ports are open and the buttons are covered to increase protection against dust and dirt.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

Liquid Crystal

Made from a soft TPU, Spigen's Liquid Crystal case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is a little prone to fingerprints. Don't worry, you get an installation guide and cleaning cloth in the box so you won't have nasty oil smudges on the the inside of the case.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

Minimalist Cases

Thin Fit

This form-fitted polycarbonate shell will easily snap onto your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, and it's perfect for all you minimalists out there.

An added bonus of Spigen's Thin Fit case, is it's compatible with magnetic car mounts, as the case has space for a QNMP plate on the inside.

Samsung Galaxy S8

See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

See at Amazon

Which case do you like?

Let us know in the comments what looks good to you!