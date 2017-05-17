Google Play sees a huge uptick in app installs in 2016.

At I/O 2017, Google's VP of Engineering for Android, Dave Burke, revealed that over 82 billion apps have been installed from Google Play last year, a noticeable uptick from the 65 billion in 2015. Android itself now powers over 2 billion active devices, and is the largest operating system in the world.

Burke also shared details on Android wear, stating that 24 manufacturers have committed to the platform. Similarly, Android Auto is picking up momentum, and will soon be heading to Audi cars.

Google is continuing to gain ground in the education sector with Chromebooks, with over 60% of K-12 laptops sold in the U.S. powered by the platform. With 1 million new activations every month, Android TVs are also on the rise. Google launched a fourth preview for Android Things IoT earlier this week, and a full launch is slated for later this year.

Get all the announcements from Google I/O here.