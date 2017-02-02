It's too bad that Android users weren't prioritized for an update that brings native Evernote, Giphy, and Trello integration.

Microsoft is celebrating two years of Outlook mobile with a new feature. Unfortunately, it's only for your iPhone-using friends for now, but at the very least, here's a preview of what's to come in three concise GIFs.

Outlook mobile now features add-ins, essentially extensions or plug-ins that help integrate other services into the email app. The initial batch of add-ins includes Evernote, GIPHY, Nimble, Trello, Smartsheet, and Microsoft's own Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Translator.

It's unclear how add-ins will work on Android. On iOS, you have to enable them from the settings panel (as exhibited in the screenshot above). On the plus side, once they're turned on you can use them on Outlook for iOS, as well as Outlook 2016 or 2013 for Windows, Outlook on the web, and Outlook 2016 for Mac. The desktop apps actually offer more add-ins than the ones mentioned in the original blog post. You just can't use them on Android — yet.