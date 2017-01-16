The 2015 Shield TV is getting a big update.
The original NVIDIA Shield Android TV is receiving its Shield Experience 5.0 update as we speak, bringing it to par with the updated (and improved) 2017 model.
But because 2015 version of the set-top box share largely the same internals as the new one, NVIDIA has boosted its functionality through an update to Android TV based on Nougat.
These are the major improvements:
- Amazon Video in 4K HDR
- NVIDIA Games app replaces the SHIELD Hub (consolidation)
- Improvements to GeForce NOW
- In-home GameStream gets a 4K HDR upgrade
- New games for Shield
- Nest support
- New apps like Twitter, NFL, Comedy Central
- Android 7.0 Nougat with picture-in-picture, recent apps, and update settings menu
More: Your original NVIDIA Shield Android TV isn't being left behind
NVIDIA Shield Android TV
- Read our Shield Android TV review
- The latest Shield Android TV news
- Join the forum discussion
- Complete Shield Android TV specs
Like us!Share on Facebook
Reader comments
Original NVIDIA Shield Android TV now receiving essential Nougat update
So I'm thinking if the 2015 version basically has the same internals as the updated, why bother getting the new one especially if the accessories work on the new one and older version? Smart thing would be to save some money and get the older version because it's going to be on sale eventually if it hasn't already been discounted on some sites..
Pretty much you only get the new one if the look of it matters to you. or to get the better controller out of the box. From there they key will be finding the older version as I assume stores will be selling down their stock and thats it.
It has been out of stock everywhere for a while.
Spamming the check update button is harder on a console... Oh well, back to packing!
●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩GIVE IT FEW MINUTES۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●
Bella . I see what you mean... Willie `s st0rry is unimaginable... on tuesday I bought a new Mitsubishi Evo after I been earnin $7881 this-past/5 weeks and also ten-k this past-month . this is really the coolest work I've ever done . I actually started 7-months ago and right away started making more than $77 p/h . navigate to this site
............... . http://workonline8.4.je