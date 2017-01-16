The 2015 Shield TV is getting a big update.

The original NVIDIA Shield Android TV is receiving its Shield Experience 5.0 update as we speak, bringing it to par with the updated (and improved) 2017 model.

But because 2015 version of the set-top box share largely the same internals as the new one, NVIDIA has boosted its functionality through an update to Android TV based on Nougat.

These are the major improvements:

Amazon Video in 4K HDR

NVIDIA Games app replaces the SHIELD Hub (consolidation)

Improvements to GeForce NOW

In-home GameStream gets a 4K HDR upgrade

New games for Shield

Nest support

New apps like Twitter, NFL, Comedy Central

Android 7.0 Nougat with picture-in-picture, recent apps, and update settings menu

