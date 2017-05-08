Major update brings Huawei's first Android wearable in line with latest watches.
Better late than never: Over the weekend, the original Huawei Watch, released in late 2015, finally started to receive its Android Wear 2.0 update. Three months after Wear 2.0 first debuted, the update is rolling out to both developer preview and stable channel Huawei Watch devices. If you were running the previous Wear 2.0 preview build, the final over-the-air update will factory reset your device.
To update, head to Settings > System > About > System updates. It's been reported on Reddit that anyone not seeing the update notification can try disabling Bluetooth on their phone, connecting their watch to Wifi and repeatedly tap the blue check mark until something happens. Alternatively, OTA packages are also available for manual flashing. (Lastly, you could also manually flash the Wear 2.0 developer preview and then take the OTA from there, if you're not seeing it on your Wear 1.5-running Huawei Watch — but that's a more involved process.)
So far the Android Wear 2.0 update appears to be a significant upgrade for the watch, bringing its performance and feature set in line with the Huawei Watch 2 (save for LTE connectivity and Android Pay support, of course). Performance is noticeably smoother throughout the software, and the Wear 2.0 experience is much better suited to a circular display. And there's also the much-hyped ability to directly install apps on the watch, and directly reply to messages through the built-in keyboard.
If you've got Wear 2.0 up and running on your Huawei Watch, be sure to let us know how you're getting on down in the comments!
Reader comments
Got the update following the strange direction of tapping the update screen like 100 times in rapid succession.
Not too impressed. Do not disturb mode does not silence phone anymore (how do I do that now?) and notifications are often not very visible ie you don't see them unless you swipe up or flick the wrist.
Google assistant is a bit hit or miss on it too.
Looking forward to some updates.
Too soon to tell how it effects battery and consistent tethering with phone.
i hate the new navigation, now I constantly swipe to enter the menu, but instead change the watchface
wish there was an option to switch back to 1.5 navigation
You could flash the 1.5....
Guess I'll dust off the Huawei watch.
I was thinking of getting one of these watches, now I'm definitely getting one!
Why not on the LG G Watch now ?
It took a bunch of tries but I got the update with the tapping trick. Make sure Bluetooth to your phone is off and WiFi is enabled. Before trying to get the update, go into developer options (after enabling developer mode by tapping build number 7 times) and enable "Keep screen awake while charging". Then put your watch on the charger, do the tapping trick to trigger the update. (You must tap for a few minutes before the update is triggered. and tapping on the lower left seemed to be the best location for the tapping. And if the update aborts I then turned WiFi off and then back on to start the tapping process again.)
It took about 8 different tries, as the update would sometimes abort or when it finally got to the end it wouldn't install. But after I believe the 8th try it actually downloaded.
Update seems good but notifications are not as noticeable as before. You get the notification (vibration) but there is no constant screen notification as before. Battery life seems OK (but too early to tell.)
Currently downloading, took forever to get it to find the update. I appreciate your directions because I was having a really difficult time getting it to find the update. I turned on the "keep screen on" option like you said, which I think helped. I had tried tapping several times with nothing happening. Eventually I went back to work and just left my hand mindlessly tapping while I wasn't watching and that seemed to work lol.
It started downloading but like you said I guess it stopped and went back to the green check mark screen again. I started tapping a second time and this time used two fingers, and it worked and is currently downloading for the second time. It must be a large file because it sure is taking its time.
Edit to my reply above: Tapping is best on the lower right side (not left as I mentioned).
There is a constant notifications u have to go in settings then sounds and notifications n select always show
I set notifications to "constant" and that works great for emails. But on text messages all I get is a short vibration and no notification. You then have to scroll up to see your texts.
when I get a text it stays on till I dismiss it
I was surprised that AW2 enabled the speaker function. It's not very loud, but it's welcome change.
I have not received the update yet. Looking forward to it. I'm in Georgia.
I've managed to download the update three times now (using the infinite-tapping technique), but have not gotten it to install. Once the download starts, when the face dims to power-saving, I can't tell whether the download is even continuing. :/
Enable developer options and then turn on "keep display on while charging", it's like the very first option there. Then place it on the charger while it downloads.
10 second impression of the update:
Pros
- smoother
- much nicer UI
- nice to be able to do quick txts when I am in a meeting and don't want to shout into watch
- complications are nice
- nice to have local apps running on watch
Cons
- pain in the rear to get into theater mode
- I never know if I have notifications by just glancing at main screen (does anyone know how to make them peak like in 1.5?)
- dismissing notifications is laborious since they are not grouped anymore
- switching watch faces is now TOO easy, i am constantly switching the face by swiping right accidentaly
For notifications, try going to settings and selecting always show notifications.
i did that 'tap the blue check' trick. took about 200 taps but it finally updated. I tapped the center where the check was... repeatedly. takes a while for the download, even when my watch was 2 feet away from the router.