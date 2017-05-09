Get an unlocked Galaxy S8... for a lot of money.
Samsung has opened pre-orders for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, just days after the unlocked GS7 received its much-anticipated Nougat update.
Samsung had previously confirmed around the time of the S8's launch in April that it would eventually offer an unlocked model in the U.S., and now we have specific details.
- It will cost $724.99 and $824.99 for the S8 and S8+, respectively.
- They're available with 0% financing, with similar terms to what you'd get at a carrier.
- They're only available in Midnight Black, which is a bit unfortunate.
- Each order from Samsung.com comes with a Samsung Entertainment Package, which includes a Clear View standing case, a 64GB microSD card, and a 6-month Netflix subscription.
- Devices ship by May 30.
- They're also available at Best Buy.
While Samsung doesn't have a great track record for keeping its unlocked phones up-to-date, the company has said that it will do better this time around. It's unlikely the carrier and unlocked versions will receive updates at the same time, or the latter with as much frequency, but at least there's hope. And buying the unlocked model does ensure there's no carrier bloatware, which is nice.
Are you planning to pick up an unlocked Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Is it even going to be updated as well as the carrier models?
They said they would be better, but action speaks louder than words
Well based upon all the negative posts made on AC and elsewhere, I would not count on it. Seems the only unlocked phones getting regular updates are the Nexus/Pixel devices.
Feels like a lot of OEMs are skimping on updates.
Heck, the unlocked LG G5 isn't updated as frequently as it should
I think it's still on Marshmallow, if I'm not mistaken.
No. But since the carriers foot a lot of the bill for the update costs, their SKUs get the update first.
OnePlus 3T it's getting updates as well.
😂😂😂 This headline made LOL. Thanks for the laugh first thing in the morning AC. You guys rock!
But you shouldn't. Finished the title for you lol. I love Samsung, but their unlocked devices in the US are a joke.
One color sucks, but I get why.
Oh please do this with the Note 8. No carrier ware would be great. Don't really mind the OEM apps.
I would recommend anyone considering buying a new smartphone wait at least until after next week (Google I/O). I think there is a chance we could get an announcement that changes everything, and I am not talking about a new phone/device.
If it's not a new device why should anyone wait?
The only thing is you will get the updates so late with this phone. look at the unlock S7 it just got 7.0 yesterday.
after the recent S7 lack of respect no way. keep your unlocked crap
No thanks, I think some of us learned that lesson with the S7.
Seeing that you can put the unlock firmware on a carrier device there's no need to buy an unlocked device unless the radios are specific to a carrier.
jobarrjo - that's often not true in the United States as most carrier branded phones cannot be bootloader unlocked.
Exactly, and they often only have the necessary radios for said carrier and their roaming partners (this is improving though). Unlike internationally, unlocked does not necessarily mean works anywhere. It just means the SIM isn't restricted.