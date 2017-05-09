Get an unlocked Galaxy S8... for a lot of money.

Samsung has opened pre-orders for the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, just days after the unlocked GS7 received its much-anticipated Nougat update.

Samsung had previously confirmed around the time of the S8's launch in April that it would eventually offer an unlocked model in the U.S., and now we have specific details.

It will cost $724.99 and $824.99 for the S8 and S8+, respectively.

They're available with 0% financing, with similar terms to what you'd get at a carrier.

They're only available in Midnight Black, which is a bit unfortunate.

Each order from Samsung.com comes with a Samsung Entertainment Package, which includes a Clear View standing case, a 64GB microSD card, and a 6-month Netflix subscription.

Devices ship by May 30.

They're also available at Best Buy.

While Samsung doesn't have a great track record for keeping its unlocked phones up-to-date, the company has said that it will do better this time around. It's unlikely the carrier and unlocked versions will receive updates at the same time, or the latter with as much frequency, but at least there's hope. And buying the unlocked model does ensure there's no carrier bloatware, which is nice.

Are you planning to pick up an unlocked Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments below!

