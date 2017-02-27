What is the best HDR TV to buy for your new Chromecast Ultra?

So you just picked up one of Google's newest Chromecast Ultra and now you want a great HDR TV to take full advantage of it? There are a number of great options available that come in a variety of sizes and prices, and picking the right one can be a difficult task. Each brand offers a slightly different look, some have smaller bezels than others, and others may just appeal more to your personal style, so let's take a look at some of the best options available right now.

Samsung UN40KU7000 40-inch

Samsung has been making great TV sets for years, and is a brand that many tend to gravitate towards when considering a new option for their living room. In the recent years, Samsung has really refined its design, bringing the bezels down to some of the slimmest available while adding some great smart features at the same time. Picture quality is usually not a concern when it comes to Samsung panels, and that holds true with this model as well.

From CNET's review:

The set supports HDR (high dynamic range) content in HDR10 format only. It lacks the Dolby Vision HDR support found on Vizio's and LG's 2016 HDR TVs. It's still too early to determine whether one HDR format is "better" than the other, and I definitely don't consider lack of Dolby Vision a deal breaker on this TV — instead it's just one more factor to consider.

The KU7000 series offers a great sharp picture, and the TV has super slim bezels. You'll notice the whole TV is extremely thin, and the Smart Remote makes navigating the menus and apps on the television even easier. The KU7000 comes in 40-, 43-, 49-, 55- and 65 inch versions, so you can find the right size for your room, with prices starting at just under $550.

Hisense 50H8C 50-inch

Hisense may not be a common household name in many places, but that doesn't mean you should overlook its television sets. Over the past few years the company has made huge improvements to its sets, adding a number of key features that people look for when buying their next television. From its built-in smart features to HDR compatibility and more, you get a whole lot more than you would imagine when buying the Hisense 50H8C.

From PCMag's review of the TV:

The Hisense 50H8C offers very good performance at a very low price for a 4K television. Even with its excellent color accuracy, though, it fails to stand out in the rapidly expanding budget 4K category. Hisense's Linux-based, Android-like smart TV interface is a bit awkward compared with the more accessible systems used in Roku TVs, and the fact that only half of the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 (and those ports are the less conveniently placed ones) hinder this otherwise strong television.

It may not offer all the bells and whistles that some other sets do, or the best performance, but for the price it is hard to beat this one. You can pick up the 50-inch Hisense for just $500 at many retailers, making it quite a deal.

LG Electronics 43UH6100 43-inch

LG is another one of the big names in the home theater space, and for good reason. Over the years LG has made some reliable television sets that have continued to push the envelope. From adding webOS to its sets, to pushing the limits on the panel, LG has kept itself relevant in the space. The company offers a variety of models at all different price tags, but the lower cost models aren't any worse when it comes to quality.

From user reviews in the AVS Forum:

Initally I wanted to get the 43UH6100 see how I liked it, and decide to spend more on the UH6500 or move to something like the M43. But as far as I can tell I am really happy with the UH6100 and I am not sure its worth the hassle of a return to BB and then having to order the UH6500 (only available to me from online - Amazon is where I was going to go). I could get a bad panel and then have to deal with online returns and exchanges. Unless someone can say that the UH6500 is a must have improvement over the UH6100.

When compared to other models, it appears as though the UH6100 offers great performance at a more affordable price point. You'll have solid HDR performance, a decent amount of available ports, and nice thin bezels to make it look great, even when powered off. Coming in at right around $600, this one is a bit more expensive than some of the other options, but if you prefer LG it is a great choice.

VIZIO SmartCast M-Series 50-inch

VIZIO started off making lower-end televisions at more affordable prices. Over the years, the company has stepped up its quality and functionality, and now it is a bigger player in the market. With the new SmartCast M-Series you'll notice stunning colors, plenty of ports to hook up your must-have devices, and even an Android-powered remote. That's right, the included 6-inch tablet remote runs on Android Lollipop and allows you to log into your Google account to easily access all of your existing content that is tied to your account.

From B&H's hands-on review:

A notable addition to the entire 2016 lineup of VIZIO's M series displays is the ability to handle 4K HDR video. While UHD 4K resolution is pretty common these days, High Dynamic Range (HDR) is just beginning to spread its wings. HDR itself isn't a new technology—camera enthusiasts have been familiar with its ability to deliver enhanced contrast and color reproduction for years. As it currently stands, there are two competing HDR standards, known as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Thankfully, VIZIO realizes the last thing its consumers want to deal with is another format war.

Beyond HDR support, VIZIO has also added support for many smart TV functions, so you'll be able to browse the web and more right from your TV. VIZIO is offering a few different sizes ranging from 50-inches all the way up to 80-inches, but its priced higher than most others. The 50-inch comes in at $700, but the price seems justified based on the quality you are getting here.

