OPPO's "5x Project" will be unveiled next week in Barcelona.

OPPO has steadily risen through the ranks in China in recent years, and is now the largest smartphone vendor in the country. The company has announced that it will show off a new camera technology, dubbed the "5x Project," next week at Mobile World Congress. According to OPPO, the camera tech gives users "unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images," with the company's global VP Sky Li calling it a "breakthrough" in mobile photography.

In 2016, OPPO focused on improving the front camera with the F1, which featured an 8MP front shooter, and followed it up with the "Selfie Expert" F1 Plus and F1s, which came with a 16MP front camera. Its latest teaser suggests OPPO is looking to bundle a zoom lens in this year's phones. With the event scheduled for February 27, we don't have to wait long to find out what's in store from OPPO.