OPPO's latest camera tech brings 5x optical zoom with no loss in quality.

OPPO isn't launching a new phone at Mobile World Congress, but the Chinese manufacturer is showing off its latest camera tech at the conference. The company is debuting 5x Dual Camera Zoom, an interesting take on the dual camera module designed to deliver 5x optical zoom without the need for a bulky module.

The culmination of a year-long development effort, OPPO's sensor features a telephoto lens and wide-angle lens, which isn't all that different from what other vendors have done. What's unique about OPPO's approach is that the telephoto lens is set at a 90-degree angle, with a periscope-style setup diverting light from a prism and onto the lens.

In doing so, OPPO has managed to shrink the size of the camera module to just 5.7mm, allowing it to fit into phones and not have a protrusion sticking out the back. The sensor itself has over 50 individual parts, and OPPO is also offering improved image stabilization.

OPPO hasn't detailed when the sensor will make its debut, but it should be making its way into the company's 2017 flagship.