Turn the power of a dual-sensor camera on yourself and become a 'selfie expert!'

Dual camera sensors have become one of those trendy features included on newer phones, but that setup has typically been kept to the back of the phone. Enter OPPO, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer behind the F-series of phones for "selfie experts". The company's latest phone, the F3 Plus, features two front-facing camera sensors — a 16MP main-camera and a 8MP sub-camera.

While OPPO didn't share any other specs in its PR release, according to GSMArena the phone is expected to have a 6-inch screen and 4GB of RAM while running on a Snapdragon 653 chipset. You'll also find a single 16MP camera sensor on the back.

Both the F3 and the F3 Plus are set to go on sale March 23 in five Southeast Asian countries — India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam. While those of us in the west might not be too familiar with OPPO, it holds a 13.2% market share in Southeast Asia, and was ranked the fourth-largest smartphone brand globally in 2016 according to IDC, behind only Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

Love them or hate them, selfies have become ingrained within our culture. So when OPPO Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business says the "F3 Series will take selfie technology onto another level" and may "set a standard that others will follow"... it might just happen.

Asian markets do seem to be ahead of the curve when it comes to selfie technology. We've seen "beauty mode" included as a camera feature on Samsung devices since the Note 4 and of course there was the meteoric (or mediocre) rise and fall of the Meitu selfie app from China back in January. I didn't get it either.

Personally, I'd rather have a quality dual camera setup on the back rather than pointed at my dumb face all the time, but to each his own.