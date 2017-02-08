Verizon is a little bit faster, and T-Mobile's network is growing like a weed.
Open Signal has released their State of Mobile Networks: USA report and they say Verizon has now tied T-Mobile for the fastest carrier in the United States, and the results are so close between the two that they are virtually tied for the "best."
Using data collected from 169,683 users, 4,599,231,167 data points were used to measure network speeds on both 4G and 3G, network availability and latency. The data is collected by users installing the Open Signal app from Google Play or the App Store and going about their daily routine.
In their analysis of the collected data, they say that Verizon has improved their 4G network speeds to pull even with T-Mobile who has traditionally done well in this category. They also mention that the average overall network speeds in the U.S. have risen slightly, and over 81% of U.S. residents have access to LTE networks.
Availability of high-speed data services shows that all four carriers have improved, but T-Mobile (86.6%) is now within two percentage points of Verizon (88.2%) when it comes to finding an LTE signal. The company with the most improvement here is Sprint, who jumped from covering 69.9% in August to 76.8% in February 2017.
Verizon or T-Mobile performed the best in every category tested, and the final results show that any measurable advantage T-Mobile or Verizon previously held in nationwide network testing has shrunk to the point of being insignificant. You still need to pick the carrier service that works bets for you, but overall either Red or Magenta should have you covered.
The best part is that they now need to fight even harder for our dollars.
Reader comments
Open Signal: Verizon and T-Mobile are in a virtual tie for the best network in the U.S.
But what about the whole "T-Mobile sucks at building penetration bit".
700 MHz.
Yep. In Philly, T-Mobile went from having crap signal inside grocery stores to having full bars in the middle of the hospital where I work overnight.
I'm from Philly and have seen the same improvement, I switched from Verizon 2 years ago and haven't looked back.
Well it's improved quite a bit
They do. But 3 band carrier aggregation is their solution and the s7, iPhone 7, note5 and other phones will the advantage of that. Their on a different kind of level
Tied?
I'm slightly amazed.
Wasn't T-Mo winning everything the last time? Good for verizon but not really surprising.
Interesting how AT&T is not given any awards when their network is better and larger than T-Mobile's hmmm
Better? No. I thought that was obvious BY THE TOTAL NUMBER OF AWARDS AT&T HAS.
More coverage and a complete overlay of HSPA+ on their grid. Priorities I guess.
Not a chance. AT&T reliability is garbage and so is HSPA+
AT&T has a denser rural network and 850 MHz HSPA+ and 700 MHz LTE that is usually wider than TMO's. The only reason TMO was rated higher for LTE availability is because most of their customers live in urban areas and LTE has more availability in those areas for every carrier.
With your statement, you pretty much just said they're evenly matched in urban areas.
You said they have great rural coverage. Then you said T-Mo scores higher because their user base is mostly urban. Then you said all carriers have a big urban user base.
Which means that, in urban settings, T-Mo still outperforms AT&T.
My dad has AT&T in suburban area, he hates it. No coverage anywhere, slow speeds where he does have coverage. SF Bay Area
actually no, I think you came to the incorrect conclusion. If T has greater (denser) rural network, their overall rating suffers compared to "mostly urban" TMO (who has a greater percentage of their customer base in stronger LTE urban areas).
in any case, I don't think the signal and speed capture by Open Signal is very high in rural areas.
I'd go to T-Mobile if they had more than 200MB of data roaming/billing cycle.
They do. You just have to ask for one of the old Simple Choice plans.
This confuses me, ha. I've tried TMobile countless times over the years and it's still mediocre where I've been.
That's because there's a distinction between number of people covered (dense population centers) and area covered (in other words, OUTSIDE of major metropolitan areas). They could have touched on the difference a little more for some additional clarity.
this.
Verizon sucks at our house 5 down 2 up.
Let's talk about T-Mobile's lack of presence outside of metro areas.
I'll wait. Lol.
It's MUCH improved over the last two years, but still not within spitting distance of VZW and AT&T for rural markets yet.
Live in a rural setting, none of the carriers have coverage haha
You are a liar. You won't wait and you didn't laugh out loud.
Lol I actually did lol at this comment.
He actually did laugh, but it was from a rural area, so it just has gotten to you yet.
it a tree falls in the woods and no one is there to see it, does it still make a sound?
There's nothing to talk about because that's simply not the case anymore.
Okay, talk.
Wait a second,I pay a pretty penny for ATT coverage and reading this report I have crappy service? My bill sure doesn't reflect that
Switch.
Overpriced VZ going down on Tmob pretty soon. LOL
Soon to be college student, can confirm I'll be switching to TMo from VZ as soon as my parents stop paying for my bills haha
It's a good idea, seriously. Verizon personal plans are for people with bigboy money lol. Look into Google Fi perhaps? The payment/billing system is very intuitive and can be very cheap. Especially for a college student, imho.
A word of advice, rely heavily on your school's secure wifi network. Data ain't cheap.
I can only speak for my area, but tmo sucks here. Like to the point of uselessness. If it was tmo or nothing, I'd have nothing.
For this reason, as a customer, I've always just thought to get the best service available that lets you use your favorite device. For the longest time I was on ATT Straight Talk, and for me personally I got fantastic service (2013-ish). With technology advancing so quickly, and companies seemingly 1-upping eachother (tmo/vzn), having brand loyalty for a network seems useless.
I completely agree. My sister and her husband has tmobile and if they r not on WiFi they can't use their phone.
Unfortunately most rural areas near me have only 2g or nothing on TMo, despite their maps showing 3g.
TMobile has the best network and customer service of all 4 carriers (I have tried them all)!
Does T-Mobile throttle their free tablet plan (the 200mb/mo)? I have Verizon on my phone, and use the free tier of T-Mobile on my iPad. It seems the T-Mobile speed and coverage is terrible for me, while my phone on Verizon seems much more reliable. (Galaxy S7 and iPad Air 2 in Orlando, FL).
Band 12, has it made a difference?
For T mobile phones for reception?
you can pretty much bet that folks in rural areas getting lousy coverage are NOT installing Open Signal.
For what it's worth, with Project Fi I get really great coverage almost everywhere I go. I believe my service uses tmobile and sprint networks. With that said, I live in RI. I'd actually like to know how others are finding the service. Care to chime in?
Been using Project Fi since Oct in LA and it's better than Verizon or ATT in terms of coverage and a lot cheaper. Project Fi also uses US Cellular.
Rootmetrics will always say Verizon is better. And what about rural parts of the country where you can only get a Verizon or att signal and not T-Mobile?
But one with CDMA network and unable to use with global phones, and no unlimited data. Easy choice there.
I'll stay with Project Fi.