OnePlus wants you to come up with a new marketing campaign.

OnePlus' marketing efforts have had their ups and downs in recent years, and the company is now looking to raise its brand awareness in the UK by launching a new marketing campaign. To that effect, OnePlus is rolling out a challenge through which students will be able to pitch their ideas to OnePlus' marketing division, with the winning entry eligible for a paid summer internship at the company's London office.

From the website:

Calling all students: think you have what it takes to create and execute an innovative marketing campaign? Welcome to the first ever OnePlus Marketing Challenge. Pick your teammates, put your heads together and come up with a killer marketing campaign. The five best teams will be invited to our European HQ in London to pitch their campaign in person. The winning team will be selected for a summer internship to run their campaign.

OnePlus is now taking submissions for ideas, and will put up the 20 best ideas for a public vote on May 12. The five finalists from the vote will fly to London to pitch their campaign to OnePlus' marketing team, and the team that wins the challenge will get to work with OnePlus and walk away with a OnePlus 3T each:

First place will be awarded to one team who will receive a paid summer internship at the European HQ in London for the team to implement their marketing campaign and a OnePlus 3T for each team member.

Second place will be awarded with a OnePlus 3T for each team member and one £500 Amazon voucher for the team.

Third place will be awarded one £500 Amazon voucher for the team.

Runner-up prizes will be awarded to the teams who come fourth and fifth, receiving one £300 Amazon voucher per team.

The top 20 shortlisted teams, outside of the top five, will receive a £50 Amazon voucher per team member.

The contest is limited to those living in the UK. If you're interested, head to the link below for all the details.

