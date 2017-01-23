No more waiting for your OnePlus 3T to ship.
Shipping in volume is hard. It's actually one of the most complicated and expensive parts of making a physical object you want to sell to people. Many larger companies around the world make it look fairly easy, where you can just press the order button and the phone is in a box with a shipping label within hours, but it only works for those companies after years of negotiations and errors.
OnePlus is finally ready to give immediate dispatch a try in Europe and North America starting tomorrow, but it's not clear how long this experiment will be around. Starting tomorrow, if you buy a OnePlus 3T in the 64GB Gunmetal configuration from OnePlus, the phone will be shipped immediately after! Here's what David from OnePlus had to say about the plan:
A New Year means a new start. Our goal for this year is to once again deliver the best technology to our community. It's just as important to do so as fast as possible though, so we'll be looking to reduce our delivery time. That said, as is the case with all New Year's resolutions, we can't expect to get there overnight. That's why we are going to tackle this goal step by step.
OnePlus isn't saying how long this option will be available, only that the goal is to make this a permanent offering on its website.
OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3
- OnePlus 3T review: Rekindling a love story
- OnePlus 3T vs. OnePlus 3: What's the difference?
- OnePlus 3T specs
- Latest OnePlus 3 news
- Discuss OnePlus 3T and 3 in the forums
Reader comments
OnePlus is trying this new thing where it ships as soon as you order!
I remember earlier when OnePlus was so ashamed of their products that they wouldn't outright sell them.
They have gotten better, but the earlier generations and the illegitimate sales model made it seem like Amway or something.
Show em how it's done OnePlus!! You already made 2 true flagship killers this last year. This is another great way for you to outshine the competition.
Good deal. I've got a Pixel xl and I really like it, but I guarantee that if I didn't have to have Verizon coverage, I would have preordered a one plus 3T, day one. It's just that much of a crazy good deal in comparison to the cost of all other flagships.
Pretty far cry from the invite system used on the previous models.
Yeah. Having a legitimate sales model is a big improvement.
I love my OP3T!! I hope this works out for them and good updates for the next few years! :)