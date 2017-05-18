The camera on OnePlus' upcoming flagship will be tuned by DxO.

OnePlus has announced that it is teaming up with DxO to "enhance" the camera on the OnePlus 5. DxO is the company behind DxOMark, a photography benchmark that is used by leading phone manufacturers. Just this week, HTC announced that its latest flagship — the U11 — netted the highest rating for a smartphone camera, beating out the Pixel.

By partnering with DxO, OnePlus is looking to "take things to the next level" for its upcoming flagship:

We're happy to announce that we have teamed up with DxO to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5. DxO is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark. They've got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones. Working alongside DxO, we're confident the OnePlus 5 will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around.

OnePlus didn't go into detail about the partnership, but according to recent leaks, the OnePlus 5 will feature dual rear cameras. We've seen several manufacturers opting for dual rear cameras as a way to differentiate their products — Xiaomi also offers two cameras at the back in the Mi 6 — and OnePlus will be looking to do the same.

As we've seen this year, having the right sensor is just one part of the equation —image processing algorithms make all the difference — and teaming up with DxO should give the OnePlus 5 an advantage in this segment. The phone is slated for an official unveil sometime next month, so we don't have to wait long to find out exactly what's on offer with the OnePlus 5.