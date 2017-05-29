Save some cash on OnePlus accessories with its referral program.
OnePlus is launching a referral program ahead of the launch of its next flagship. To be eligible, you should have purchased a OnePlus smartphone directly from the company's website in the past. To register, you'll need to head to the referral page and click the Get your sharable link button to get a unique code that you can share with your friends and family.
Once they use the link to purchase a smartphone from OnePlus, they'll get $20 (or equivalent) off an accessory, and you'll pick up 100 referral points that can be used toward an accessory, discount on a phone, or exclusive OnePlus gear.
From OnePlus:
Anyone who's ever bought a OnePlus smartphone past, present, or future, can get a unique referral link. Once you've got a link, just share it with someone interested in buying a OnePlus device and wait for them to hit the order button. If your friend uses your link to purchase a OnePlus smartphone, they'll receive $20 – or an equivalent amount in your local currency - off on an accessory of their choosing. No more than 30 days later, we'll drop 100 referral points in your referral hub.
So, what can you spend these points on? Well, that referral hub we mentioned earlier is constantly going to be updated with new stuff to get. Whether it be a cool accessory, a discount on a new phone, or exclusive OnePlus gear, the hub will always be chock-full of great free items for you to grab.
Interested? Sign up for the OnePlus referral program from the link below. It doesn't look like the program is live in India just yet, but it is available in other markets.
Reader comments
Why don't you write what does OnePlus community think about this referral program?
If anyone interested, head over here: https://forums.oneplus.net/threads/oneplus-is-looking-for-referrals.541550/
Yeah, a few guys who are whining for everything or what do you want to show us there? OP is a small firm, which offers support for almost 2 years for older phones. Depends if its worth it. Considering op2 doesnt produce money for them right now, it is understandable to not support it anymore, since it means to invest a lot of money in that development
OnePlus has a few customers, so you are quite right. A few. And they can expect certain actions from OnePlus since OnePlus promised to deliver - while it didn't. And when they lie to their customers and stay quiet when customers / community ask questions, what do they expect? Referrals? Good joke...
They are not small, and their support for their previous generation phones is laughable.
I love how OP fans hold the company to a totally separate set of standards than everyone else. Remember Never Settle? Yeah neither does OP or it's die hard fanboys.
All fans are the same, HTC, Samsung, Apple, Oneplus... It doesn't matter, people like to form tribes, and they will defend to the last because of "brand loyalty". That's how being a fan works and I'd advise against it.
I'm sorry, which phone did they support for "almost 2 years"?
My last two phones were from Oneplus, but let's not lie and bullshit each other here... They support their phones quite well for a single year, then release a new product and all but forget the old.