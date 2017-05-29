Save some cash on OnePlus accessories with its referral program.

OnePlus is launching a referral program ahead of the launch of its next flagship. To be eligible, you should have purchased a OnePlus smartphone directly from the company's website in the past. To register, you'll need to head to the referral page and click the Get your sharable link button to get a unique code that you can share with your friends and family.

Once they use the link to purchase a smartphone from OnePlus, they'll get $20 (or equivalent) off an accessory, and you'll pick up 100 referral points that can be used toward an accessory, discount on a phone, or exclusive OnePlus gear.

From OnePlus:

Anyone who's ever bought a OnePlus smartphone past, present, or future, can get a unique referral link. Once you've got a link, just share it with someone interested in buying a OnePlus device and wait for them to hit the order button. If your friend uses your link to purchase a OnePlus smartphone, they'll receive $20 – or an equivalent amount in your local currency - off on an accessory of their choosing. No more than 30 days later, we'll drop 100 referral points in your referral hub. So, what can you spend these points on? Well, that referral hub we mentioned earlier is constantly going to be updated with new stuff to get. Whether it be a cool accessory, a discount on a new phone, or exclusive OnePlus gear, the hub will always be chock-full of great free items for you to grab.

Interested? Sign up for the OnePlus referral program from the link below. It doesn't look like the program is live in India just yet, but it is available in other markets.

OnePlus referral program