How does Dash Charge actually work?

On the previous episode of OnePlus Marketing Extravagance, the high-profile smartphone maker unboxed its latest device, the OnePlus 3T, in a fighter jet.

Now, the company is back with a very informative explainer video for its Dash Charge fast charging technology starring actress and model, Emily Ratajkowski.

In just over two minutes, Ratajkowski succinctly explains the advantages of lower-voltage fast charging, which is achieved by using a more robust cable and a higher amperage. Other solutions, such as Qualcomm's Quick Charge, vary the voltage depending on the phone's temperature and battery percentage, which has its own advantages, but can also generate unwanted heat inside the phone.

Looking for a more in-depth look at how Dash Charge works in the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T? See below.

Dash Charge in the OnePlus 3 explained