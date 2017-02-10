Update adds Wi-Fi assistant, low-light camera enhancements and Amazon apps for Indian users.

OnePlus has started rolling out its third major revision to the Nougat-based OxygenOS 4 for the OnePlus 3 and 3T today, bringing the phones up to version 4.0.3. With this latest upgrade, OnePlus continues to squish software bugs, but has also added some welcome enhancements to Wi-Fi connectivity and low-light performance for the camera. Users in India, where OnePlus has partnered exclusively with Amazon for sales of its phones, also get a pre-installed Amazon Prime app. (Yay?)

As usual, the release will be staggered across several days at first, so don't fret if you're not seeing the upgrade notification right away. For the impatient, the usual trick of using Opera VPN to temporarily trick your phone into thinking it's in either Canada or Germany seems to work just fine.

Alongside today's software upgrade, OnePlus sends news that the 128GB version of the OnePlus 3T is finally available to pre-order online — in the "gunmetal" color only. The UK store has the roomier 3T model marked as "shipping within 11 days;" for the U.S., it's 8 days. Earlier this week OnePlus also announced availability of the 64GB 3T in "soft gold," which ships within 4 days on both countries' stores.