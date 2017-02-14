OnePlus shows off the "world's most lickable smartphones."

OnePlus has a history of making questionable ads. The company's earlier efforts were downright sexist and understandably caught a lot of flak, following which the brand turned its attention to videos that at least showcased its products.

For Valentine's Day, OnePlus is bringing back the cringe factor with its #LickOfLove contest, through which you'll be able to win two customized OnePlus 3Ts. While the contest itself is straightforward, the accompanying video features people licking the OnePlus 3T. Yep, you read that right. People slobbering all over OnePlus' latest device with suggestive music playing in the background. Enjoy:

As a reward for making it through that video, OnePlus is offering 40% off its "True Love Bundle", which enables you to pick up a case for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus V2 Bullets in-ear headphones for $23.94. So, what did you guys think of OnePlus' latest video?