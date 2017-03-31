OnePlus is expanding to a new market.

To celebrate the success of Dash Charge introduced on the OnePlus 3 and build on its branding, OnePlus is now making an energy drink. Yes, an energy drink. What would it be called? Well of course simply Dash Energy.

Just like the wall charger, Dash Energy drink will give your body a day's power in half an hour — at least, that's the goal. I suppose that depends on if you consider yourself a "power user" beyond just your smartphone habits.

Yes, this is quite obviously taking advantage of April 1 to make an April Fool's Day joke (as it's done the past couple years). But OnePlus is actually making these energy drinks in limited quantities — it even sent us a couple to try. This is a seriously impressive length to go to for a gag, to be honest.

Since it has made some of these drinks for real, OnePlus is giving out these own-branded Dash Energy drinks at physical locations in London and Bangalore, as well as having a raffle across Europe to have a four pack of the "highly limited edition" drink. Good on OnePlus for following through, I guess? Here are the details:

Europe: Enter the raffle online at OnePlus.net for your chance to win a four pack of the highly limited Dash Energy drink! Just enter at: https://forums.oneplus.net/raffles/

India: Visit OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore on April 1st from 11am IST onwards

There is one part of this that's no joke, though: OnePlus is offering a limited time sale on its Dash Charge bundle, knocking 15% off. The bundle includes a Dash Charge wall charger and a Dash-capable USB-C cable. It's regularly priced at $34.90, so dropping it down to about $30 is nice if you're looking to pick up a second Dash Charge charger for your OnePlus 3T.