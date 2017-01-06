OnePlus wants you to experience its brand.

OnePlus has opened its first Experience Store in Bangalore, India, giving prospective customers the ability to experience its latest products, including smartphones, accessories, and lifestyle merchandise. While it won't sell phones at the store — that's still exclusive to Amazon India — customers will have a first-hand opportunity to try out the products before making a purchase online.

The retail space measures over 14,000 square feet, and is split into four areas: a service center in the basement, a retail and community zone in the mezzanine and ground floors, office space in the upper floors, and culminating in a rooftop cafe and lounge. The store is located on prime real estate in Bangalore's high street — Brigade Road, and will officially open doors tomorrow, January 7, at 2 p.m. IST. OnePlus has several launch-day offers planned for those interested in visiting.

The initiative is one of several OnePlus is undertaking as it seeks to build an overall experience centered around its brand. The company doesn't make a lot of money selling phones, so it is branching out into accessories and merchandise, categories that have higher margins.