Get your OnePlus 3T from 3!

Calling all Danes! The OnePlus 3T is now available in your country, exclusively available through 3. Both the 64GB and 128 GB models are available in Gunmetal. You can buy in-store or online with pricing starting at 99 kr./month for 30 months when you sign up for one of three service plans, or can be bought outright for as low as 4270 kr.

In its advertising, 3 is calling the OnePlus 3T "probably the best smartphone in the world right now", which isn't too far off from our thoughts — the OnePlus 3T is the best Android phone you can get if you're on a budget.

Including Denmark, this means OnePlus 3T is now officially offered in over 31 countries around the world.