Why are manufacturers still cheating on benchmarks?
An XDA Developers investigation in cooperation with our friends at Primate Labs, the company behind the excellent Geekbench test suite for Android, has uncovered a vast conspiracy of benchmarking infractions across thousands of Android devices.
OK, that's not entirely true, but it sounds good, right? In reality, it was discovered that, as Samsung, HTC and others were found to be doing a number of years ago, OnePlus and Meizu have been activating "performance" modes on their flagships, the OnePlus 3T and Meizu Pro 6 Plus, when entering some CPU and GPU benchmarks. From XDA:
We came to the conclusion that OnePlus must be targeting specific applications. Our hypothesis was that OnePlus was targeting these benchmarks by name, and was entering an alternate CPU scaling mode to pump up their benchmark scores.
The OnePlus 3T was looking for Geekbench, AnTuTu, Androbench, Quadrant, Vellamo, and GFXBench. As by this point we had fairly clear evidence that OnePlus was engaging in benchmark cheating.
XDA Developers worked with Primate Labs to obtain a special build of Geekbench that wouldn't trigger the cheating, and found significant performance differences and, of course, higher overall temperatures as a result. Similar results were found with the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which isn't popular outside of China.
For its part, OnePlus says that there was no malice intended in the optimizations, and that they were meant to improve overall game performance, not benchmarks, at the expense of a bit more heat output and battery usage. A future build will remove the benchmark optimizations.
Of course, a level playing field is necessary in an industry where benchmarks, for a small number of users, inform buying decisions, but we always recommend looking at the entire device — not just the speed of its cores — as a measure for purchase.
Reader comments
Didn't know people thought benchmark test were still relevant.
To be fair, they're as relevant now as they ever were.
Seriously, not sure why people care about those so much. I much prefer real world tests of phones.
Absolute Rubbish I'd much rather real life usage being used as a guide.
Who in this day and age are actually checking benchmarks and decide on them what to buy??? Especially when we have only few chip manufacturers and it is so easy to validate certain chip performance comparing one device with another.
On a bit different matter all of the mobile manufacturers are cheating big time since ALL of them advertise their chips frequencies which will never be achieved in real conditions. I'm yet to see a phone which has a chip which does not throttle for extensive period of time. The only time I got advertised frequencies out of my Nexus 5x was couple of weeks back in Lithuania at -15C degrees. But at that time battery just discharged before my eyes since CPU was going full frequency non stop as it wasn't limited by internal temperatures. The rest of the time I see only fraction of advertised frequencies even at most demanding apps.
So there is no need to cry about one or two manufacturers, because all of them are cheating more than this article suggests.
Shady company is shady. Go figure.