The OnePlus 5 could be available in black, unicorn, red, and gold color options at launch.

As we get closer to the launch of the OnePlus 5, the company is teasing additional details about its upcoming flagship. The latest tweet suggests the phone will be offered in four color options, including a multicolored unicorn hue:

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? 😉 pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

The color options — unicorn and red in particular — will undoubtedly differentiate the OnePlus 5, and it'll be interesting to see how the company handles the rollout. That's if it actually intends to manufacture a handset that will perfectly complement your favorite beverage.

What we do know for certain is that the OnePlus 5 will feature camera(s) tuned by DxO, and that an unveil is slated for sometime next month. From earlier leaks, it's evident that the phone will have dual rear cameras at the back, and OnePlus is allegedly considering switching up the display resolution to QHD.

Over the weekend, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei tweeted a cryptic reply to a question posed to him about the headphone jack:

Why did the headphone jack cross the road? https://t.co/8sSXI8zB8y — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 19, 2017

The tweet was in response to a leaked render that revealed a OnePlus 5 unit without a 3.5mm jack at the bottom. Based on Pei's remarks, it's likely OnePlus moved the jack up top. Overall, it looks like the OnePlus 5 will be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, and that could lead to a corresponding hike in price.

We'll know more about the handset in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, what color variant are you inclining toward?