Never Settle for dubious online rumors.
So we're getting to the time of year when folks are expecting a new OnePlus smartphone. The number four being considered bad luck in some Asian cultures, the name everyone seems to have settled on is OnePlus 5, and boy is the rumor mill already churning. In the past week a post by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on social network Weibo, not mentioning the OnePlus 5, and revealing no new information was widely reported to be a teaser of the OnePlus 5.
And now we're seeing reports of the OnePlus 5 being listed at OppoMart, which sounds very official, but actually has nothing to do with the Oppo which makes phones, and which shares some of the same investors as OnePlus.
The storefront uses an alleged OnePlus 5 render which surfaced a few days back, with the watermark photoshopped out, and a spec sheet which could've been easily put together from other OnePlus 5 rumors — Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 5.5-inch 2K display, dual cameras, and so on. In other words, nothing new.
It's a tactic we've seen many retailers deploy ahead of anticipated phone launches. One or two in the UK were even taking Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-orders before the phone had been announced, and before the final price was known. (In those cases, the initial pre-order prices were completely wrong.)
What's more, a screenshot of an "About" screen, purportedly from the OnePlus 5, has also cropped up on Weibo in the past day, apparently showing a variant with 8GB of RAM. That's entirely possible, especially for spec-sensitive markets in Asia, but screens like that are also ridiculously easy to fabricate and this one comes from an unknown source.
This kind of thing is as old as Android itself, as the good old Android Central build.prop Hall of Shame, from 2010, can attest.
So maybe the OnePlus 5 will look like the images above. Or maybe not. Maybe it'll have 6GB of RAM. Maybe it'll have 8GB of RAM. Either way, a sizeable pinch of salt is recommended for any OnePlus rumors you might be seeing this week.
Reader comments
OnePlus 5: A reminder that retailer listings mean nothing, and About screens can be faked
I heard the 1P5 will work on Sprint, Verizon and be Google Fi compatible
1080p in 2017? On a flagship phone? Fail. Even laggard Apple is going to 1440p and they stay YEARS behind top tier Androids!
All major manufacturers since 2014 have offered 1440p. Even ZTE with the Axon 7 offers 1440p. Thus, OnePlus wants to stay in middle school, not play on the varsity team.
Also, no mention of Qi wireless, so another fail.
But not really a surprise. I don't hold a high opinion of OnePlus, not sure why everyone else drinks the Kool-Aid. The whole "never settle" crap motto, when I see PLENTY of hardware spec compromises.
It's the best of the "mid-tier" phones. Won't even be as good as Apple this year, and LOTS of Androids (even mid-tier) normally have better specs than Apple!
Can you tell us why a 1440p screen is so important to you?
Apparently his eyes are so good that he can tell the difference.
I mean, yeah you can tell the difference if you look. That being said 1080p is fantastic in a lot of ways, and if you aren't using your phone for VR (and lets be real, the vast majority of people are not) then I think 1080p is the sweet spot.
Well, on PenTile matrix displays, it reduces the "pixelation" effect because the effective resolution on a 1080p PenTile is lower than a 1080p RGB.
I won't be buying if it isn't 1440p. The screen on my s7e is amazing. If the quality isn't close I won't be switching back to oneplus. I also love my gear VR