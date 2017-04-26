OnePlus' upcoming flagship is rumored to sport dual rear cameras.
OnePlus is getting ready to launch its 2017 flagship, which will allegedly be called the OnePlus 5. Tetraphobia — the fear of the number 4 — is a common superstition in Asian countries, and in Chinese culture the number is considered unlucky as it sounds similar to the Mandarin word for "death." Anyway, it looks like OnePlus doesn't want to jinx its upcoming phone, so it's skipping a number.
As for the device itself, a render leaked by India Today suggests the phone will have a dual camera setup at the back along with a brushed aluminum body similar to what we've seen on the OnePlus 3T.
The render comes from "people who have seen the phone and have possibly worked on the OnePlus 5," with the publication stating that the device will make its debut within the next two months with simultaneous launches planned for China and India.
Chinese manufacturers have introduced various implementations of the dual camera system — Huawei used the secondary lens as a monochrome sensor on the P9 and this year's P10, and Xiaomi decided to offer a telephoto lens with the secondary sensor in the Mi 6. It looks like OnePlus will leverage the technology to improve the device's low-light shooting capabilities.
There aren't any details when it comes to internal hardware, but it is likely the OnePlus 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835.
Reader comments
Wow, didn't know there was a fear of the number 4. Learn something new everyday I suppose.
Well, shouldn't the OnePlus 3 have been a problem? I mean, that's technically 4, right? :P
My s7 edge will have to hold me off till then, even with all this lag.
Lag? What lag?
My s7 edge has been a laggy mess. Been trying to figure out but many forums are saying nougat is doing things along with sammy software. My wife's note 5 works better and smoother. Hopefully an update fixes it or makes it slightly better.
Yup, my s7 nougat is laggy and freezes up occasionally but my note 5 on MM was zippy and responsive for months. Day 2 with an S7 edge nougat now, we'll see...
I'm hoping that my wife's note 5 doesn't become laggy after nougat update.
I would prefer a plastic body and wireless charging, but I'm sure it will be a great phone.
A cheap phone like OnePlus will have dual cameras but Samsung couldn't put them in the S8s.
SMH.
Um, it's not going to be "cheap". The prices for OnePlus devices have steadily increased with every new release.
It is definitely going to be cheaper than other phones with equivalent hardware specs, however. But due to that price delta, there's always going to be some compromise, which may or may not be all due to price.
The OnePlus 3 and 3T had a nice balance of value and compromises, so if they can take that same formula for the OP5, it should add up to a nice handset that's not too pricey.
They're cheap. $485 is cheap.
It's not *that* cheap.
It is definitely significantly cheaper than a true flagship with equivalent hardware ($479 vs $970), but it's not really what I'd call a cheap or budget phone.
I've taken to calling these phones "budget busters", phones that pack in the power of a flagship but priced in a group that's more akin to a midranger. It's not without its compromises, but 2016 proved that these phones are becoming quite the value, with the 3T along with the Honor 8 and Axon 7.
In a sense, it is cheap when considering the hardware it has on offer. But OnePlus phones have been steadily increasing in prices, so it's not what I'd call "cheap" in the traditional sense. Rather, more of a superb value buy.
OnePlus 3/3T is always in articles about the best budget Android phones. $479 is cheap.
Again, the OnePlus 3T is not what I'd call a budget phone. I would consider a phone like the Moto G a budget phone as it is pretty cheap ($229 is what I would call cheap) but also offers up solid hardware.
The 3T is what I would prefer to call a midpriced phone with higher-end specifications. It's not a budget device as $479 is not exactly pocket change. But like its fellow Axon and Honor rival, it offers a very good experience at a price point that's not exactly in budget-phone territory, but still significantly undercuts an equivalent flagship.
Depends on the person, and how they define cheap. I wouldn't say it's necessarily "cheap," for me. However, I would say it's "budget-friendly." Comparatively to most high-end flagships like the iPhones, Samsung Galaxy's, LG V20 and G6, it would be considered cheap. So it just depends on the frame.
My point exactly.
I just prefer to call it a value-oriented device, as it really starts to show it once it is compared to a proper flagship with equivalent hardware.
Thing is, it's still not what I'd call "cheap" on its own, but it is definitely cheaper than phones with equivalent hardware.
Also, I generally refrain on using the word "cheap" without supporting words because to me, it kinda gives off a vibe of compromises.
You keep using this word...
I do not think it means what you think it means.
I know exactly what it means. $485 is cheap for a phone.
It's cheap for a phone with a Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of NAND storage w/ UFS.
But as a whole, it's not *that* cheap.
Then why do you keep using it wrong?
$500 for a phone like the 3T offers good value for money, it is not a cheap phone.
As die hard to live (substitute numbers where applicable) points out, phones like the Moto G and E are cheap... Price wise the Oneplus 3/3T are upper midrange.
"Relatively inexpensive" would be how I describe it. At least for me, "cheap" implies crap quality.
Curious as to what they'll do with the display this time around. I hope they stick with 1080p.
Excited about this phone, but really I can't wait to see what Nokia brings in a flagship
Really looking forward to comparing this phone to a Pixel 2, after they are both officially released. Based on the availability of the Pixel 1 though it might not be an issue since the Pixel 2 maybe just as hard to get.
Pixel 2 may be even harder to get than Pixel 1 given that the Pixel brand is more well known now and it is unlikely their supply chain will be good enough. OnePlus probably would have had the same problems if they had good marketing.
Hopefully the rumours will be just that. I'm probably in the minority, but I've got no interest in having a third camera added to my phone.