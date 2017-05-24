We'll always take a proper confirmation.

The upcoming OnePlus 5 will have a Snapdragon 835 processor, matching the top-end power offered by just about every other flagship launched in 2017. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau made a post on the OnePlus Forums to confirm everyone's suspicions on the processor choice, and go further in depth on performance aspirations for the OnePlus 5.

Having a Snapdragon 835 is simply a spec, as we all know, and while it's something we love to point to when choosing a new phone it isn't nearly as important as the actual performance of the device it's in. Lau acknowledges this in his post:

But choosing the right components is only the first step. You also have to optimize performance to create the best user experience. When we began developing the OnePlus 5, we envisioned a smartphone with flawlessly smooth performance.

He goes on to explain that OnePlus is focusing on multiple performance and experience areas that start with the Snapdragon 835 and go up from there. Lau calls out examples of improved touch response (something often noted as slightly lagging behind on OnePlus phones) and better handling of apps for improved responsiveness around the entire phone.

These are the types of performance levels you expect all smartphone makers to be working on, but it's great to see OnePlus pointing out publicly that it's focusing on them. By setting standards for itself ahead of time, we can hold the OnePlus 5 to a higher standard as well — and hopefully it lives up to it.