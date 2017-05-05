Prepare your wallets, a new OnePlus is on the horizon.
Update: Android Central has independently confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will launch in the early summer timeframe, likely early June.
There's still plenty we don't know about the next phone from OnePlus, but one thing that has been absolutely settled is when everyone can expect to buy it. According to The Verge, and confirmed by Android Central, OnePlus will be unveiling its next phone at some point in the summer, and it's not being called OnePlus 4 because that number is considered unlucky. Instead, as rumors suggested, it'll be called the OnePlus 5.
OnePlus has a history of making hardware for enthusiasts who get excited about raw specs, so rumors of a Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM under a 5.5-inch 1080p display and dual cameras on the back tick a lot of boxes for that crowd. The current OnePlus 3T is still considered more than enough phone for a lot of people, and at nearly half the price of the industry heavyweights. While none of these details have been confirmed, it's not hard to see OnePlus pulling out all of the stops and making sure this phone feels like a worthy upgrade in every possible way for its loyal userbase.
Are you excited about this OnePlus 5? What is the one killer feature you'd like to see OnePlus nail with this generation? Sound off in the comments!
Reader comments
The OnePlus 5 is confirmed to be coming this summer
Please be daydream certified.
Please stay at the 400-550 range. This phone looks amazing.
After my very first ever water damage incident, I'll have to say in this day and age, even the lower priced devices need to have some amount of water resistance. Even the Moto G5 Plus, which is $230, has some water resistant coating. it's not an IP rating, but basic splash protection would have saved my Le Pro3 from the brief spill at home. So yeah...I'd say OP5 needs some degree of resistance. There's no excuse not to anymore...
It does, Oneplus just doesn't mention it as to avoid any liability - kind of like the iPhone 6 and 6s, which were not officially water proof, but could survive being submerged in water. Check out youtube, their are plenty of videos that show a OP3 can be fully submerged in water for over a minute and come out unscathed.
They need to make them available in Australia.
Hopefully they go beyond a 1080p display with their next phone, it was fine to stick with that longer than most flagships as there were some battery benefits to it, but when you have entry-level phones with a 1080p display it is time for them to move onto a 2k display.
So they can down-res by default like the S8? Ever since the S7/S8 started down-res by default fewer reviews mention 1080P as an issue.
Why did they skip 4?
The number 4 is considered as unlucky number in several asian countries.
"OnePlus will be unveiling its next phone at some point in the summer, and it's not being called OnePlus 4 because that number is considered unlucky"
If this is around the $400 range, I wonder if it will be a better buy than a S7-Edge?
I'd like OnePlus to "nail" good signal reception. That would really be a killer feature.
wireless charging... I'd be in.
It would be AWESOME! If they could have Verizon support but that we know how Verizon loves to control what devices are on their network 😔
Now they just need to make it work on Verizon...
Forget Verizon. Been with them for 25 years. As my contracts run out, im switching. I've got 1 phone on fi(tmobile) and its wonderful. No issues, just as fast.
Will one plus add hifi dacs to the 5?if not still sticking with the Axon 7.
Please be no more than $500....
Love what one plus do with the hardware and specs, but their after sales sucks.