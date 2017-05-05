Prepare your wallets, a new OnePlus is on the horizon.

There's still plenty we don't know about the next phone from OnePlus, but one thing that has been absolutely settled is when everyone can expect to buy it. According to The Verge, and confirmed by Android Central, OnePlus will be unveiling its next phone at some point in the summer, and it's not being called OnePlus 4 because that number is considered unlucky. Instead, as rumors suggested, it'll be called the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus has a history of making hardware for enthusiasts who get excited about raw specs, so rumors of a Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM under a 5.5-inch 1080p display and dual cameras on the back tick a lot of boxes for that crowd. The current OnePlus 3T is still considered more than enough phone for a lot of people, and at nearly half the price of the industry heavyweights. While none of these details have been confirmed, it's not hard to see OnePlus pulling out all of the stops and making sure this phone feels like a worthy upgrade in every possible way for its loyal userbase.

Are you excited about this OnePlus 5? What is the one killer feature you'd like to see OnePlus nail with this generation? Sound off in the comments!