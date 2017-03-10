Pick up the OnePlus 3T and get a case for free.

After two years of exclusively offering its phones on Amazon India, OnePlus is now selling the OnePlus 3T on its own store. To incentivize the launch, OnePlus is giving away a free case with all orders.

For the first time, you can purchase the coveted #OnePlus3T directly from https://t.co/BX7B441lMV & pick your favorite protective case. Free pic.twitter.com/3MgbdHzdjd — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 10, 2017

OnePlus is also kicking off a contest featuring the new face of the brand, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. You'll have to perform weekly tasks to accumulate points, which in turn will make you eligible to win a cash prize of 1 crore ($150,000).

As for the phone itself, OnePlus is selling both the 64GB and 128GB editions of the OnePlus 3T, although if you want the Soft Gold color option, you'll have to settle for the 64GB variant.

