I have a confession to make: I've had the OnePlus 3T for the past month or so, since its launch in late November. But for most of that time I haven't paid a whole lot of attention to it — instead my time has been dominated by Nougat phones like the Pixel and Mate 9. The 3T arrived running Marshmallow which just felt old and a sludgy after using the new version.
No more! Within hours of its end-of-year deadline, OnePlus delivered Android 7.0 (and OxygenOS 4.0) for both the 3T and its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T. It's a huge upgrade that makes the new device feel like legit Pixel competitor in all but a couple of areas. Check out our video review to find out more!
Check out our video review below, and be sure to hit up our OnePlus 3T Nougat write-up for more on the new OnePlus flagship.
I'm just waiting for mine to ship. It is expected to ship next Wednesday. I just hope that doesn't get pushed back.
We are in the same boat!!
OK, did you see the guy in the background eating and decide to incorporate that into the video or did the guy eat for the video?
Great video review btw.
Just watched this, really good review! It seems like this update boosts the phone that was already good to even better.