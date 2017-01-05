I have a confession to make: I've had the OnePlus 3T for the past month or so, since its launch in late November. But for most of that time I haven't paid a whole lot of attention to it — instead my time has been dominated by Nougat phones like the Pixel and Mate 9. The 3T arrived running Marshmallow which just felt old and a sludgy after using the new version.

No more! Within hours of its end-of-year deadline, OnePlus delivered Android 7.0 (and OxygenOS 4.0) for both the 3T and its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T. It's a huge upgrade that makes the new device feel like legit Pixel competitor in all but a couple of areas. Check out our video review to find out more!

Check out our video review below, and be sure to hit up our OnePlus 3T Nougat write-up for more on the new Huawei flagship.