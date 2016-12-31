"Gradual rollout" of stable Android 7.0 builds to commence from tonight, says co-founder
Update: We've updated this story with comments from Carl Pei, and news of the stable rollout coming later today.
OnePlus has stumbled over the finish line in its bid to update the OnePlus 3 and 3T to Android 7.0 Nougat in the promised end-of-year timeframe. A post on its forums today announces the first OxygenOS 4.0 (Android 7.0) beta build for the OnePlus 3T. The release puts the 3T in line with the OnePlus 3, which has been receiving beta builds since late November, the most recent one just a few days ago.
In a highly unusual move, the first 3T beta build goes live just hours ahead of the stable Nougat release for both phones. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei says a gradual rollout for OnePlus 3 and 3T will commence from tonight.
2) Android N stable OTA for the OP3 and the OP3T. Gradual rollout will begin later tonight.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 31, 2016
Today's launch gives eager 3T owners their first taste of Nougat ahead of the promised end-of-year deadline (though in beta, not stable form for the time being), while they wait for the final update to become available.
We've reached out to OnePlus for clarification on stable Nougat updates for its phones, and will update this post with its response.
Reader comments
OnePlus 3T Nougat beta now available, stable rollout for 3 and 3T begins 'tonight'
as expected.
TBH, it's not very surprising.
Perhaps it's been pushed back a bit for more polish, but some word out would've been greatly appreciated.
Might want to look at this:
https://twitter.com/getpeid/status/815171834345885696?s=09
Well, I somewhat take back what I said
I bet it's still buggy
So what does he mean by "Gradual rollout will begin later tonight." though? That could be Taiwan first......then maybe hit the rest of the world sometime later.
I am still cautious until I have the OTA on my 3t.......
I've been running the beta's on my op3 and they have been very solid.
So as a non-geek, looking to move from my OP1 to OP3T, I'm thinking if the "stable" Oxygen 4.0 is rushed, it could be buggy. So I should wait a bit until the bugs have been sorted?
If you buy a 3T it won't come with Oxygen 4.0. It will come with OxygenOS 3.5.4. Then sometime you will get a OTA notification for 4.0 and you can choose to install it or not install it.
Ah -- thank you! So it will be quite a while before it actually ships with OxygenOS 4.0. -- if ever? I'm familiar with those over air upgrades from the OP1 :)