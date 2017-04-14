The OnePlus 3T is one of the most exciting smartphones of the past six months, and it's squaring up against the coming 2017 flagships with a fresh coat of paint. The exclusive, limited edition "midnight black" 3T comes with 128GB of storage, packaged in a luxurious matte black box, with all the essentials you'd expect from OnePlus — a Dash Charger, SIM tool, case, screen protector and even a welcome message from the company's co-founder.
Check out our unboxing video for a quick first look at the hottest color for one of our favorite affordable flagships.
Reader comments
Unboxing the gorgeous Midnight Black OnePlus 3T!
If I was in the market, and the Z Play didn't exist, this purchase would be a no-brainier for me lol. It's a great looking device.
It's a beauty, but i think i'll be waiting for the OnePlus 4/5 :)
Really really really sexy phone... Seems like there is no 800mhz LTE compatible version yet, too bad :(
The European model of course has LTE band 20 - 800 MHz.
So nice looking!