The OnePlus 3T is one of the most exciting smartphones of the past six months, and it's squaring up against the coming 2017 flagships with a fresh coat of paint. The exclusive, limited edition "midnight black" 3T comes with 128GB of storage, packaged in a luxurious matte black box, with all the essentials you'd expect from OnePlus — a Dash Charger, SIM tool, case, screen protector and even a welcome message from the company's co-founder.

Check out our unboxing video for a quick first look at the hottest color for one of our favorite affordable flagships.